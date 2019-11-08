Ontario Blue beats B.C. to stay undefeated at women’s U18 championship

Jenna Buglioni and Anne Cherkowski supplied the offence for B.C

Kristina Bahl’s goal 6:15 into the third period stood as the winner as Ontario Blue defeated British Columbia 5-2 on Thursday in round-robin play at the women’s under-18 nationa championship.

Mya Vaslet, Kathryn Stockdale, Madison Desmarais and Alyssa Machado, into an empty net, also scored as Ontario Blue (3-0-0) remained undefeated.

Jenna Buglioni and Anne Cherkowski supplied the offence for B.C (1-2-0).

In the late game Thursday, Quebec (2-1-0) got 17 saves from Julia Minotti en route to a 4-1 win over Manitoba (0-3-0).

In round-robin play in Winkler, Man., Alberta improved to 1-2-0 with a 2-1 win over Atlantic (0-2-1), and Ontario Red (3-0-0) earned 4-2 win over Saskatchewan (2-1-0).

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

Harley Riders secure hefty holiday haul

Salvation Army the beneficiary of donation that will bring hundreds of toys to local kids

Faculty at Terrace UNBC campus join strike after failed negotiations

Unfair working conditions required job action demonstration, protesters say

Prince Rupert resident outraged by RCMP decision to shoot deer, multiple times, without warning

RCMP and BC Conservation Officer decided only humane decision was to put animal down

Helin facing seven in upcoming Lax Kw’alaams elections

Thirty-six councillors are running and eleven as trustees

WEB POLL: Do you think the City of Prince Rupert and/or province should provide financial aid to homeowners to change their lead pipes to improve drinking water?

The City of Prince Rupert was in hot water over recent report stating lead levels hire than Flint

Heart of Our City: Langille is only getting better with experience

Scott Langille took a year off from school to better Prince Rupert’s community

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

$20 million lottery ticket purchased in Telkwa

The name of the winner has not been released to the media

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Most Read