Old Timers are back and ready to rock

The old-timers’ annual tournament in honour of Carlo Paolinelli was held over the weekend.

The 20th annual Oldtimers hockey tournament was a hit again this year.

17 teams from across the province travelled to Prine Rupert to participate in the tournament.

The tournament has been a big hit for all senior leagues according to John Vatcher,

“This tournament is widely known as the best in the north.”

The tournament was organized by Vatcher and his partner Sheri Pringle, Vatcher has been organizing the event for 10 years and said that the volunteers behind the scenes should get all the credit for the fun weekend.

“I can’t say enough about the women volunteering, they really go above and beyond for us.”

The party was held on Saturday where players, friends and family alike could go to the civic centre have some drinks, enjoy freshly caught and prepared seafood and listen to live music.

The tournament is a go for next year to celebrate its 21st anniversary.


