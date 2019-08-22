(Contributed Photo)

Northwest Wave Riders return from Victoria Dragon Boat Festival

This was the first time in 25 years that northern B.C. teams competed

The Northwest Wave Riders competed in the Victoria Dragon Boat Festival from Aug. 9 to 11.

The team made it to the finals of the Ladies’ Diamond A event where they were then beaten by the Northern Spirit team from Kitimat.

Pam Bibby, Northwest Wave Riders’ team member and manager, says this was the first time any team from northern B.C. competed in the festival in 25 years and was proud to put the region on the map.

Although they didn’t return with any medals, Bibby says they paddled their personal best race times in each of the four races. With paddlers from Terrace, Smithers, Kitimat and Prince Rupert, the regional team has been practicing since May to compete in the festival.

“It’s a great team because it’s women from those four communities and they’re very dedicated to come together to practice. We take turns practicing in different places,” says Pam Bibby. “It’s one of those groups that if something needs then people just step up and do it.”

READ MORE: Terrace Roller Derby skater takes on Las Vegas

Bibby says the team has members ranging in all ages, from 35 to 70 years old. For them, a shared interest in dragon boating has brought them together and they plan on competing in more events next year.

“Like most sportspeople who are quite passionate about it, you form a community around that sport and the people that participate in it,” she says. “There’s no standing by on a dragon boat team, you’re all the same and you’re all work together to get moving.”

The Northwest Wave Riders will continue practicing on the water until September.

 


natalia@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Contributed Photo)

Northwest Wave Riders competed in the Victoria Dragon Boat Festival from Aug. 9 to 11. (Contributed Photo)

Previous story
Fore-get about golf this weekend, Vic Marion Seniors tournament postponed

Just Posted

Fore-get about golf this weekend, Vic Marion Seniors tournament postponed

Rainy forecast in Prince Rupert pushes tournament to later date

COCULLO: What to do about Port Edward’s feral cats? It’s a moral question.

You can’t kill away your problems

City of Prince Rupert seeking parents’ opinions to address child care issues

Child care study launching this week as part of action plan

CN construction in Port Edward off track

CN’s siding project is behind schedule with no update on new timeline

Exhibit travelling from Quebec to Prince Rupert

The Museum of Northern British Columbia received $9,400 in funding

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

UPDATED: Kelly Ellard gets day parole extended for six more months, overnight leave

Kelly Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. hockey player excited to join Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman Sebastien Archambault played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles.

Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

eng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China

Most Read