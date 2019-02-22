The North Coast Minor Baseball Association kicked off its season with games on May 6 (Pixabay photo)

North Coast Minor Baseball is back

Little League baseball registration is open as the season draws closer

As the days get longer, and the temperatures rise, it only means one thing for sports fans across Prince Rupert. Baseball is coming.

The North Coast Minor Baseball Association is coming back to bring baseball to Prince Rupert’s youth. There are three divisions for the upcoming season, blastball, tee-ball and intermediate.

RELATED: North Coast Minor Baseball Association returns to the mound

Ken Veldman is the convener of the league and he is ecstatic about the steps the league is taking.

“I think everyone involved from players to parents to coaches has been thrilled with how much fun we’ve had and how we’ve seen skills develop over that time,” Veldman said.

The games will be split between Port Edward and Prince Rupert, and all children are invited out. Veldman said that there should be no hesitation in signing up and that baseball is for everybody.

“I want to remind everyone that you don’t need experience to play ball—you can join at any age and just come out and play,” Veldman said.

The league starts on April 22., and players, coaches umpires and managers alike can head to northcoastball.ca to register and find more information.

READ MORE: Doug Kerr dog park to be restored as baseball field

