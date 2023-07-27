North American Indigenous Games results for North Coast/Haida Gwaii

The North Coast and Haida Gwaii were well represented at the North American Indigenous Games in Halifax from July 15 – 23 with 24 athletes bringing home five individual medals and five team medals.

Several athletes earned medals in basketball as Team BC took bronze in the 19U male, 16U female and 14U male divisions.

The 19U male team included Joe Louis from Kitkatla and Stanley Swanson from Masset. Kashlyn Mack (Bella Coola) was on the 16U female bronze-winning team. And two Prince Rupertities, Carson Humpherville and Stanley Yeomans-Stewart, won bronze medals playing for the 14U boys.

In team sports there were also a couple of silver medals. In Beach Volleyball, Tymeko Collinson from Skidegate was a member of the silver-medal Team BC.

In Swimming Prince Rupert’s Heidi Bellis was a member of the silver medal 4X50 metre freestyle foursome.

Individual sport silver medallists for North Coast and Haida Gwaii included Rylan Brooks (Lax Kw’alaams) in 16U female javelin and Danny Legault (Bella Coola) in 16U male discus. Legault also won bronze in high jump.

Kendra Sampson of Lax Kw’alaams was a double bronze winner in 16U female athletics winning medals in both discus and javelin.

OTHER RESULTS

(Community, name and best finish)

Lax Kw’alaams

Caleb Tait: 16U male basketball, 4th place

Norman Faithful Jr.: 19U male volleyball, eliminated, round-robin

Laci Sampson: 14U female basketball, eliminated, 1/4 finals

Masset

Calum Collison: 16U male basketball, 4th place

Tana Edgars: 14U female basketball, eliminated, 1/4 finals

Prince Rupert

Cruz Rochon: 16U volleyball, eliminated, 1/4 finals

Dennay Yaroshuk: wrestling (no result available)

Mae Sankey: 14U female basketball, eliminated, 1/4 finals

Skidegate

Logan Jones: 19U male volleyball, eliminated, round-robin

Bella Coola

Tristen Sellars: 19U male 4X400 metre, 4th place

Eli Hall: 16U male 4X400 metre, 4th place

Shaylen Moody: 16U female shot put, 6th place

Nate Schooner: 16U male 800 and 1200 metre, 12th place

Port Clements

Daris Peerless: 19U male volleyball, eliminated, round-robin

Old Massett

Logan White: wrestling, 130 kg, 5th place



thom.barker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter