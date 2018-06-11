No#1 took home 2018 Seafest Slo Pitch tournament crown on June 10 (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

No#1 reigns supreme at Seafest Slo-Pitch Tournament

The annual Seafest tournament drew in eight teams to compete

The bats were alive on the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre ball fields June 8-10 as Prince Rupert hosted the annual Seafest Slo-Pitch tournament.

Eight teams — including teams from Smithers, Moricetown, Terrace and local Prince Rupert teams — took to the diamond to try and earn bragging rights for another year.

“It was a great weekend,” said Trevor Girbav, the tournament’s organizer. “Any time you can get a Seafest where it isn’t raining sideways is good so i’ll take it.”

Girbav said the combination of strong attendance and good weather conditions facilitated a high level of play throughout the tournament.

“It’s the most competition we’ve had in a Seafest tournament in 10 years,” he said.

Prince Rupert team, No#1, went undefeated through the tournament to make it to the finals where they faced the Prestige, a skilled and powerful team from Smithers.

Prestige was able to win the first game of the finals to force a second, sudden-death final game between the two teams.

The second game got off to a slightly controversial start as the Prestige has three runs out of a grand slam discounted because one of their second runner failed to cross the home plate line. This, combined with a strong first inning from No#1 gave the Prince Rupert side a 3-1 lead going into the second inning.

As the game progressed, Prestige fought back eventually closing to within one run at the top of the seventh inning, but No#1 was able to get the critical outs necessary to secure a 10-9 victory.

“I was a little worried in the seventh because the top of their order has so much pop and so much skill,” said Girbav. “But we were able to make it work.”


Smithers men’s team takes Seafest soccer tournament

