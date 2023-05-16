The Alberni Valley Bulldogs thought they had the tied Game No. 2 of the BCHL Finals in the third period Saturday, May 13, at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Upon video review, the call on ice stood and the Penticton Vees claimed the series’ second game 4-3. (Photo- Alberni Valley Bulldogs/Facebook)

No goal: Controversial call in B.C. Hockey League finals a result of ‘faulty video review’

Alberni Valley says the BCHL has provided an explanation in response to an on-ice decision in Game 2

A controversial no-goal call in Game No. 2 of the BCHL’s Fred Page Cup Finals was the result of non-functioning video review equipment, according to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs thought they scored the game-tying goal with six minutes left in the third period Saturday, May 13, against the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Upon video review, the call on the ice was confirmed and the Bulldogs were denied what they believed to be their fourth marker of the game.

Penticton would go on to win the game 4-3. The defending Fred Page Cup champions now lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Bulldogs president and governor David Michaud says the league offered an explanation to the team after the game, in response to the no-goal call made on the ice.

“I can confirm that after speaking with BCHL officials, the explanation we were provided with post-game was that unfortunately for us, the video-review system was not functioning on that review and that’s what took so long, they were scrambling trying to come up with a solution…when they couldn’t, they went with the call on the ice which was no goal,” Michaud said.

“For us, obviously it’s disappointing…that’s one we felt was hopefully going to go in our favour.”

The BCHL did not respond to a request for comment.

A replay of the game’s moments was played on the SOEC’s large screen during the game, however, officials on the ice must go by what they see on game-provided tablets inside the penalty box, Michaud said.

In a screenshot of the play posted by the Bulldogs on social media, the puck can be seen across the line and past Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo. It is unknown whether the league is subject to more camera angles than what was shown during the broadcast on BCHL TV or to the fans in attendance at the SOEC.

“Last game felt like we got kicked in the stomach,” said Bulldogs coach Joe Martin said. “I think every guy on our roster, including our staff, has felt like that one way or another throughout their career, so it’s just another chapter in the story.”

In reference to the play on its website Tuesday, the Bulldogs say there was “faulty video review equipment” at the SOEC during the specific play on Saturday.

Game No. 3 of the series goes Tuesday night, May 16, at the Alberni Valley Multiplex, with the fourth game set for Wednesday. The first game in Alberni Valley sold out early. Shaw is airing Game 3 and 4.

The first two games of the series ended with Penticton on top by margins of 4-3.

“The unfortunate part of this for both teams is that it feels like it’s kind of taken a spotlight off the hockey and the two really good great games,” Michaud said. “Both fanbases are obviously really passionate about their clubs and what’s going on.”

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Alberni Valley BulldogsBCHLhockeyPenticton VeesSports

