NHL Commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman the league should get a portion of revenue

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league wants a cut of gambling profits if its intellectual property, data or video from games are used.

Bettman tells guest host Larry Lage in the in the latest episode of “PodcastOne Sports Now” those who want to conduct gambling business with NHL assets will need to negotiate.

Ice Cube tips off talking about his BIG3 basketball league and also kicks it about his music and movies.

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter opens up about the lives of his children along with his passion for the Chicago Cubs and concerts.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford discusses how fatherhood has changed his perspective.

Hockey analyst Anson Carter wraps up the podcast, expanding on his thoughts about a move he didn’t like made by USA Hockey.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fresh Canadian crew focused on recapturing world junior hockey gold

Just Posted

Concrete truck flips on Kaien Island Road

Incident closed road in Prince Rupert’s industrial park on July 31

RCMP Briefs: Vehicle hits gas pump, man steals cheese

Prince Rupert RCMP briefs from July 25-29

Skeena recreational, seine fishing may open early August

Gillnetters had two more opportunities to catch sockeye in Area 4 on July 29 and 30

Low-income housing denied tax exemption in Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert Indigenous Housing Society and the Friendship House applied in July 23 council

Coding camp brings programming skills to North Coast students

Prince Rupert youths learned digital skills at Coast Mountain College using ozobots on July 27

Juggling is Prince Rupert’s new happy hour

Karen Buchanan teaches people of all ages how to clown around in a free juggling class

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Veterans ombudsman says veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Average millennial could wait 150+ years to buy home in one B.C. city

A new report suggests the average Canadian saves just 4.4 per cent of their income

NHL Commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman the league should get a portion of revenue

Report says Phoenix pay advisers not being trained adequately

Costs are on track to hit $2.2 billion within the next five years

Festival-goer releases cows, dives into manure pit on B.C. farm

Farmers happy that no cows, people were hurt

Most Read