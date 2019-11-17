Duncan Ryan is a reliable member of the Prince Rupert community, whether he’s using his driving skills to haul freight, or the Rainmakers rugby team. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

MVP of the Week: Once a Rainmaker, always a Rainmaker

Duncan Ryan was one of the founding members of the rugby squad — now he’s securing the team’s future

Duncan Ryan was one of the original Rainmakers on the Charles Hays rugby team. Now, he is making sure the wheels keep turning on the program – literally and figuratively.

Ryan’s experience with the team as a player was born out of his desire for an after-school activity. The rugby team had just formed at Charles Hays, and Ryan figured it would be a good opportunity to get out and do some exercise. He quickly realized though that he would be developing many more skills while playing the sport.

“It taught me good team skills. It was a stepping stone for me to work with others and work in a team,” Ryan said. “It helped me build more friendships, and we got to meet people out of town.”

“We learned about each other, we learned on a personal level who we are,” Ryan remembered. “Even though we were kids back then, it was great to know who you’re going to be playing with and who you’re going to be playing against.”

Ryan remembers the team getting off to a bit of a shaky start, most notably in their first ever home game against Houston. “It was our first legitimate game, and we definitely didn’t have our ends together,” Ryan said. “But the main thing was that we had fun, and we had a team going. Practices were great, we had great coaches that stepped in without any hesitation. Seeing that they wanted to get going to help with travelling and expanding the program was special.”

“We just had the bare minimum of guys to play,” Ryan says of the early years. The program gained support as Ryan progressed through high school, but by the time he reached his senior year interest and participation in the sport had faltered.

READ MORE: MVP of the Week: Jon Phelan: Engineering a successful career on and off the field

Ryan graduated and went on to start his own trucking company, Ryan Brothers Trucking. He likes to haul lumber on his 18-gear flat-deck trailer, but with the downturn in the forestry industry is often forced to tackle other loads. Ryan has adapted well though, making deliveries all the way to Prince George and beyond.

Duncan Ryan (hat) was presented with a jersey signed by members of Team Canada for his support of the Rainmakers rugby program. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

More recently, there has been an upswing in rugby participation and interest in Prince Rupert. The Rainmakers team has come alive with new, eager players, many of whom have already made waves on an international level. Ryan decided this was his opportunity to foster this local talent, and help continue the commitment to the team that he had made back in high school. He became a benefactor to the Rainmakers rugby team earlier this year, easing a big chunk of the financial burden of being a sports team in a remote area.

“I wanted kids to get more practice time and game time, and eliminate the fundraising time,” Ryan explained. “I want to get the financial stress off the club’s shoulders, so they know they can afford to go to tournaments and that they can participate in these events, whether it be a local skirmish or going to tournaments and getting spotted by professionals.”

READ MORE: Canada’s national rugby team surprise Rainmakers with a special message from Japan

Duncan Ryan with the Charles Hays rugby team in Kamloops. The trip was made possible by Ryan stepping up to drive the team bus to the tournament. (Submitted photo)

As of last month, Ryan’s support went beyond the financial to the quite literal responsibility of ensuring the team was able to attend a tournament in Kamloops. “I got a call on a Wednesday night at 6 p.m. from Andy [Enns, Rainmakers rugby coach] asking if I could drive the bus. After about two hours talking to the bus company they said okay, come in with your papers and we’ll give you the keys.”

The following evening Ryan was behind the wheel, and the team was off on the long trip down to Kamloops. A skilled driver, even Ryan noted the many differences between driving a truck and a bus. The latter is top heavy, wheels underneath the driver instead of in-front, automatic transmission, and unlike Ryan’s truck has no pinpoints for turns or his usual 18-gear shifter. Still, Ryan says it was a “very smooth ride for everybody.”

Duncan Ryan drives the team bus on the long drive from Prince Rupert to Kamloops, and back. (Submitted photo)

It turns out, Ryan likely enjoyed the trip as much as the student athletes. “I’m trying to help these kids as much as I can and sponsor them as much as I can, so to see where that support is going and seeing the kids taken care of, going down on the road for the weekend there, that was a joy filler for me.”

Ryan continues to be amazed at how far the sport and the team has come at Charles Hays and in Prince Rupert since he started out. He hopes to continue playing a role in fostering the town’s talent, and help give kids life opportunities through the sport.

“It feels good to know that where we started from, dropping the ball every 30 seconds, getting all those calls on us, to see how far the program has advanced and see how much these kids are interested in the sport, and that they’re driving to their best ability is unreal,” Ryan said.

READ MORE: No stopping the Yaroshuk siblings

“To see kids go from just starting to travelling across the world is incredible. I want to make sure that that club is getting pushed ahead and Rupert is getting landmarked, not just for our port or other major services, but also our sports. Rupert could be labelled one day as one of the top notch places for rugby players.”

“That’s what drives me, to make sure kids get attention, and maybe score a scholarship with their playing time. I want to make sure the future stars come up.”

Ryan received the Team Canada jersey at a Rainmakers rugby awards night in June. (Submitted photo)

Ryan recalls how even during his early playing days, he and the other pioneers of the sport in Prince Rupert dreamed rugby could one day exist here in its current state.

“You know, if we don’t get it someone else will, as long as the program keeps going,” Ryan said of the building blocks they tried to lay down for future players. “To go from guys that hadn’t gone past Smithers, to people going international now, is just outstanding.”

“It makes me feel great to say that this is a program that is going to be around awhile and is grabbing more international attention, even the sport itself has grabbed more attention. The passion and drive from all the kids involved has been great.”

READ MORE: Awards night at Charles Hays for Rainmakers rugby squad

Ryan was honoured by the Rainmakers at their awards ceremony in June with his own personal jersey signed by members of Team Canada during their international play, many of whom featured at the recent Rugby World Cup. Robin MacDowell, who runs an academy on Vancouver Island and has coached many Rupert rugby athletes, worked to obtain the signatures. Ryan now has it framed in a case, and it hangs proudly at his work.

“They took care of me and now I want to take care of them to the best of my ability. And that’s why I’m paying it forward,” Ryan said.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Badminton bonanza for Rupert’s elementary schools

Just Posted

MVP of the Week: Once a Rainmaker, always a Rainmaker

Duncan Ryan was one of the founding members of the rugby squad — now he’s securing the team’s future

Badminton bonanza for Rupert’s elementary schools

Dozens of kids take part in annual city-wide playday

Cannabis store buds in Prince Rupert

Clarity Cannabis opened on Saturday, making it the first cannabis store in the city

William Griffin arrested in Houston homicide

RCMP have now arrested William Griffin, the man wanted in connection to… Continue reading

Hometown Hockey contests hit Prince Rupert

Opportunities for behind the scenes experiences during Hometown Hockey weekend

Your Prince Rupert 55th Rotary Auction guide

Online guide to all the items up for bid before Monday’s live auction

The Northern View reporters are raising awareness for men’s health this Movember

Prince Rupert can join our team!

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Most Read