Mutrie and Payne repeat top finishes in Crest Glory Days

Emma Payne was the fastest overall female for the 5km after she ran the 33rd Crest Glory Days race in 23:51:00. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Nearly 100 runners basked in the sun for the 33rd annual Crest Glory Days race on Saturday, May 12.

The 5km or 10km race was a culmination of the Learn to Run program put on by the Rupert Runners club. The program trains people to go from 0km, or the couch, to being able to run 10km in 13 weeks.

“Today is our final session for the Learn to Runners, and there are about 25 of our Learn to Runners that are running today, the 5km and 10km. It’s amazing,” said Leslie Peloquin, Learn To Run coach. “We had a really good year.”

People join the program for a variety of reasons, whether it’s a way to get them back into routine, to improve health, or to be social. For Catlin and Shauna Chandler, they joined the program as a couple and on Saturday they were ready for the 10km route.

“We joined because we’re parents and we wanted something to do together that was away from the kids, so it’s been good,” Shauna said. “The coaches have been fantastic.”

They both finished strong, Shauna with a time of 63:17:00 and Catlin with 55:56:00.

Overall, there were 54 runners in the 10km race that looped from the Crest Hotel, down to the Rotary Waterfront Park, up toward Rushbrook Floats, then to Hays Cove, up Fourth Avenue East and back down through the Sunken Gardens for another loop. There were 42 runners in the single 5km loop.

The race was organized by Rupert Runners, Crystal Sawatzky, Jamie Komadina and Andrea Nelson.

Results

10km

Fastest overall female was Erin Mutrie, in the 20-39 age category, with a time of 47:48:00. This was the third year in a row Mutrie took home first place, and she keeps getting faster. She was the top female last year with a time of 49 minutes, and the previous year she finished in 51:58:00.

Megan Reid was first for the 40-49 female age category, with 57:45:00. Gail Bennett took first in the 50+ category with 58:03:00. Kennedy Weir was first in the 19 and under female category, with 54:49:00.

Fastest overall male was Judson Rowse, in the 50+ age category, with a time of 41:22:00. Marc Montelone was first in the 20-39 category, with 45:55:00. Charles Tree took first in 40-49 category, with 46:13:00.

5km

Once again, Emma Payne took first in the speedy single loop route with a time of 23:51:00 in the 20-29 age female category.

Leslie Peloquin came first for 40-49 female, with 34:35:00. Carrie Coley was first for 50+ womens, with 26:15:00.

In the male division, Cade O’Connor, in 20-39 age category, captured first with a time of 22:33:00. Mitch Hobenshield was first in the 40-49 category with a time of 23:07:00. Ray Lawson was first in the 50+ category with 27:56:00.

For full results visit the Rupert Runners website.

Judson Rowse was the fastest male in the 10km with a time of 41:22:00 at the 33rd Crest Glory Days race. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Learn to Run participant, Catlin Chandler, finishes his first 10km Crest Glory Days race in style. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Shauna Chandler finishes the last 100m of her 10km Crest Glory Days race with a smile. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)