B.C. Lions posted this picture of two Grey Cup championship rings that may have been accidentally donated to a Value village Store. They belong to former Lions linebacker Cory Mantyka, who is asking for help in finding them. (B.C. Lions)

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

A search for two missing Grey Cup rings has expanded to include all Value Village stores in the Greater Vancouver region.

Cory Mantyka, a former Lions offensive lineman, earned the rings as a member of the Lions’ championship teams from 1994 and 2000.

Mantyka’s rings were accidentally included in a package donated to Diabetes Canada, which may have ended up at the Value Village Store in Langley.

Mantyka and the B.C. Lions issued a public appeal on Monday, Dec. 2, for the return of the rings, which have Mantyka’s name and number along with the dates of the championship games.

A statement issued by the Lions explained that Mantyka normally kept the rings in a safety deposit box, but took them out of storage to wear them to the 2019 Wall of Fame inductions at BC Place in August.

Value Village spokesperson Sara Gaugl advised all Value Village stores in the Lower Mainland have been told to keep an eye out for the missing rings.

“They’ve all been on alert.”

That’s because the truck that made the pickup from the Mantyka delivered to various Value Village stores in the region, she explained.

READ ALSO: Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

READ ALSO: Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

“We are working closely with the nonprofit partner and the customer,” Gaugl told the Langley Advance Times.

Gaugl said Value Village staff are trained to search donated goods for items that may have been included by mistake, such as jewelry and money.

When what appears to be an accidental contribution is discovered, the items are kept off the sales floor, she said.

A few days ago, Gaugl related, a Value Village Store in Eastern Canada pulled several boxes of Christmas tree decorations from a store floor after a donor realized some ornaments with a sentimental value had been accidentally included.

“We managed to find some of them and return them to the customer.”

Mantyka spent the majority of his 13-year CFL career as an offensive lineman, with 203 regular seasons starts.

He was named CFL Western All-Star in 2004 and was a part of the Lions Grey Cup victories in 1994 against the Baltimore Stallions and the 2000 win against against the Montreal Alouettes.

Anyone who comes across the rings or has information about their location is urged to contact the BC Lions Football Club at 604-930-5466.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Top NHL draft prospects Lafreniere, Byfield named to Canada’s world junior camp

Just Posted

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

A Prince Rupert man convicted in the deaths of his foster parents… Continue reading

Tahltan government hosts first special assembly in Terrace

TCG to reach more members through live-streaming, meetings outside territory

MVP of the Week | Positive transitions: Jim Lessard recovering on and off the ice

Former hockey pro is once again fostering a positive relationship with life and the game he loves

Classes resume at UNBC as strike action stops

The union has filed a bad faith bargaining complaint against university

Notice of fishing closure between Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert

As of 11:59 on Friday certain quota areas will be closed to commercial Red Sea Urchins fishing

Un meurtre-mystère de science fiction se déroule au Crest Hotel et AFFNO a une nouvelle initiative

Prince Rupert’s French association puts on ninth annual murder mystery and has a new initiative

The Northern View presents Santa Shops Here in Prince Rupert

More reasons to spend your shopping dollars locally

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

UN Indigenous rights becoming law in B.C., John Horgan tells chiefs

Justin Trudeau urged to implement declaration Canada-wide

Disastrous sportfishing season on the Fraser River a ‘wakeup call’

Big Bar slide curtailed Fraser fishing opportunities for 2019, affecting the economy

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

Most Read