Sam Irving winds up and takes a pitch during the Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association’s year-end play day on June 28. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Minor softball association wraps up 2018 season

New Doug Kerr field, increased registration highlighted as positives from the year

The Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association (PRMSA) wrapped up its 2018 season with a year-end play day on June 28.

Athletes in the league’s four divisions played mixed games on the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre fields as well as the newly finished Doug Kerr field. Ralph Weick, president of the PRMSA, said it has been a good season for the league, with 109 players registered for this season — up from 105 last year — and progress with the younger players in it’s U-8 division.

Weick added that working with the city and other partners to restore the Doug Kerr field for minor softball use was a big step for the league in 2018.

“We’ve had a lot of growth not only through our league and the game locally, but to see it grow within the community it terms of getting the field back was great,” he said.

READ MORE: Doug Kerr dog park to be restored as baseball field

In addition to the local game, softball has seen some success in the region as well. Two teams — in the U-14 and U-16 divisions — will compete in upcoming provincials competition in Smithers from July 6-9. Additionally, three Prince Rupert athletes will compete in the BC Summer games with the northwest’s regional team.

READ MORE: Rupertite trying out for regional softball team

Weick said looking forward, the PRMSA will look to continue building its program to provide options for young players still trying to learn the game. He said he is especially excited about the potential for young girls who want to pursue softball, as there were a lot of them registered in the younger divisions. If those numbers continue to grow, Weick said there may be room for a girl’s division in the future.

“It’s good to give kids another good recreational option to increase the quality of life in the community,” he said. “And if we can start them young like this, by the time they get up to the 11, 12-year old age group where there are possibilities for them, we’ll have them ready to pursue those options as well.”


