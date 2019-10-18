A brief bench break before the Timbits head back out on the ice. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

WATCH: Minor hockey, major fun

Rupert Rampage drop by to teach some skills at Timbits hockey

The Prince Rupert Rampage hit the ice again last Friday. This time though their competition was a tad less intense, as they faced off for fun against the local Timbits hockey kids.

The scrimmage was preceded by a practice where members of the team skated around the ice assisting kids with different fundamentals of the game. This more often that not involved them helping a future star up off the ice after a spill. The Timbits did indeed manage to get up each time though, gaining an early lesson in resiliency.

AJ Movold is a coach with Prince Rupert minor hockey’s Peewee House and IP 2 leagues, the latter of which being the learn to play league that was on the ice Friday. Now in his third year of coaching, Movold explains what he likes to emphasize for kids just starting out in the sport.

“Fair gameplay, everybody gets to play, and everybody’s a team player,” he said. “Go out and have fun, that’s the best thing about hockey.”

Minor hockey coach AJ Movold seeks to keep things fun on the ice first and foremost. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“We’re a small little town with a hockey problem,” Movold joked about the high minor hockey participation rate in Prince Rupert. “We’ve got some new tools for the little kids right up to the big ones, so it’ll be fun to see what happens,” Movold went on to say about some of the coaching plans he has for this season.

Rampage players are no match for their swarm of young opponents. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Like much of the town, Movold is also excited for the arrival of Hometown Hockey in December, one he thinks will only boost interest in the sport further. “That is going to be such an awesome experience for the kids, and for the whole town,” Movold said.

The minor hockey season is now in full swing, with daily practices taking place among the several different leagues.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
This House will be closed for the season

Just Posted

Climate, reconciliation and industry top all candidates agenda in Terrace

Debate was the candidate’s last opportunity to address voters in a public forum

Prince Rupert Port Authority announces $161K and first projects in new Skeena River salmon program

Gitanyow, Gitxsan and Lax Kw’alaams projects among recipients

City of Prince Rupert foots the bill for armed RCMP officers at Alaska ferry terminal, two trips scheduled

Two temporary voyages between Prince Rupert and Ketchikan added to AMHS schedule in Oct. and Nov.

Climate change, economy and reconciliation take centre stage at Oct. 15 All-Candidates Forum

Six of the eight candidates were in attendance at the Smithers event

LETTER: How do you like these NDP apples MLA Rice?

Prince Rupert District Teachers’ responds to MLA Jennifer Rice’s letter regarding union rally

WATCH: Minor hockey, major fun

Rupert Rampage drop by to teach some skills at Timbits hockey

B.C. public safety minister says cannabis edibles not in stores til January

Mike Farnworth says he wants regional issues considered when it comes to licensing

Greta Thunberg calls for climate action in Alberta, but doesn’t talk oilsands

Swedish teen was met with some oil and gas industry supporters who came in a truck convoy

Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

Conservative leader had claimed that a potential NDP-Liberal coalition could lead to a hike in GST

Council asks to limit cruise ship visits to Victoria harbour

Mayor says motion is not meant to curtail current visits or limit local cruise industry expansion

Chilliwack man pleads guilty in crash that killed pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed Kelowna school teacher

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Anti-pipeline protestors clash with supporters at North Matters event in Smithers.

The event was organized by The North Matters (TNM) and billed as a non-political event

Most Read