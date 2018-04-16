Minor basketball to put two divisions on hold this year

President says the league needs more coaches and volunteers for the upcoming season in Prince Rupert

The Prince Rupert Minor Basketball Association (PRMBA) will suspend two of its divisions this fall due to lack of coaches and volunteers.

At its annual general meeting on April 5, the PRMBA board members discussed how there are not enough coaches or support volunteers available to manage teams or run the Grade 11/12 division and the girl’s division. In addition to coaches, each division requires coordinators for equipment, tournaments, refereeing, sponsorship, team photos and T-shirts.

PRMBA president Kerry Crump said there are a number of volunteers who are currently taking on most of these tasks, but even though they are doing a good job, they are being worn down the amount of responsibility they have to carry.

“We have a very small group of people who are coaching plus doing other stuff,” Crump said. “We’re burning people out.”

Crump said the decision to put the two divisions on hold this fall is a way to ease those burdens. She added that the Grade 9/10 division could also be suspended if more volunteers cannot be found by registration time at the end of the summer.

“We can’t do it unless we can get adults who are committed to showing up,” she said.

Despite the decision, Crump said she was optimistic that this season would only be a temporary rebuilding year, and that more volunteers can be found for the 2019-2020 minor basketball season. She also added that the girls who don’t get to play in their own division will have an opportunity to play in the co-ed division in September.

“Hopefully we can bring it back next year,” she said.

Minor basketball hopes to bring back Shawnee Harle

The PRMBA is also looking to bring back Shawnee Harle in the fall for a skills and development camp.

Originally from Prince Rupert, Harle is currently an assistant coach with the Canadian women’s Olympic team and brings years of basketball knowledge and experience to her camps.

“It’s always an honour to have her come to Prince Rupert,” said Crump. “The kids benefit tremendously from it.”

Crump said the PRMBA has begun applying for grants to raise funds for Harle to come to the city.



