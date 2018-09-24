The Prince Rupert Minor Basketball Association was forced to cancel its Grade 9/10 division due to lack of registration. (Pixabay photo)

Minor basketball cancels Grade 9/10 division for 2018-2019 season

PRMBA president said the association still needs volunteers for active divisions

The Prince Rupert Minor Basketball Association (PRMBA) cancelled its grade 9/10 division due to lack of registration for the 2018-2019 season.

PRMBA president Kerry Crump said the association was initially concerned with not having enough volunteers to run the division, but ultimately that was not the case.

READ MORE: Minor basketball to put two divisions on hold this year

“We did have a few parents come forward but actually we didn’t have enough players to run the program,” she said.

Crump said the association requires 16-20 players minimum, which would allow for at least two teams to take the court every week. She said only 10 players registered for the first game by the associations second registration night on Sept. 13, which is when the decision was made to cancel it.

Crump said she didn’t know why there weren’t enough players this year as there have typically been enough players available in the past. She said she the players who did register were disappointed that they would not have an opportunity to play competitive basketball this year.

“A lot of kids don’t make the Charles Hays team right, so it’s an opportunity to continue playing,” she said. “So it’s too bad that option isn’t going to happen this year.”

Aside from the the 9/10 division, Crump said the other division in the association is “overflowing” and that no more kids could be accepted because there were no spaces left on teams.

Crump said the association would try to run the division again next year provided there are enough players and volunteers. She added while a lot of parents have come forward to fill in coaching and score keeping positions, there are still teams that could use help.

“We’re still looking for people who have time and energy, even if their kid isn’t in a league, to come out and help out,” she said.

READ MORE: UNBC hosts its second Timberwolves basketball camp


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings

Just Posted

Minor basketball cancels Grade 9/10 division for 2018-2019 season

PRMBA president said the association still needs volunteers for active divisions

Vopak expects 240 liquid gas-by-rail cars per day

North Coast residents can learn more about the Ridley Island-based project at the open houses

Bantam Seawolves looking to improve after exhibition loss

The Seawolves fell to the Terrace Kermodes 6-3 in pre-season action on Sept. 22

Open market connects Rupert vendors with tourists

An outdoor market was held in Cow Bay on Sept. 22 to help promote local artisans

BC Ale Trail adds Northern Trail to its repertoire

Breweries in Prince Rupert, Terrace to Valemount featured in new tourism initiative

Cops for Cancer complete 850 km ride in Prince Rupert

Bike fundraiser collected $195,400 for cancer research in 2018

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

B.C. electric vehicle subsidy fund drains faster than expected

Province adds another $10 million to incentive fund

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

Curtis Healy was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

Man accused of mailing bomb to his brother in B.C. has died

Leon Nepper was found in ‘medical distress’ at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre on Sunday

It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings

The Calgary Stampeders (10-2) are first, four points ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-5).

Twice-convicted killer set to inherit multimillion-dollar company found guilty of father’s murder

A Toronto judge ruled that Dellen Millard is guilty of first-degree murder in death of his father,

Campaign seeks to add Farsi to B.C. school curriculum options

Group wants Farsi added to list of nine languages in policy covering second language requirements

Trudeau urges leaders to follow Nelson Mandela’s example at UN tribute

Peace summit in New York marks 100th birthday of former South African president

Most Read