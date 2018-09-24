Minor basketball cancels Grade 9/10 division for 2018-2019 season

PRMBA president said the association still needs volunteers for active divisions

The Prince Rupert Minor Basketball Association was forced to cancel its Grade 9/10 division due to lack of registration. (Pixabay photo)

The Prince Rupert Minor Basketball Association (PRMBA) cancelled its grade 9/10 division due to lack of registration for the 2018-2019 season.

PRMBA president Kerry Crump said the association was initially concerned with not having enough volunteers to run the division, but ultimately that was not the case.

“We did have a few parents come forward but actually we didn’t have enough players to run the program,” she said.

Crump said the association requires 16-20 players minimum, which would allow for at least two teams to take the court every week. She said only 10 players registered for the first game by the associations second registration night on Sept. 13, which is when the decision was made to cancel it.

Crump said she didn’t know why there weren’t enough players this year as there have typically been enough players available in the past. She said she the players who did register were disappointed that they would not have an opportunity to play competitive basketball this year.

“A lot of kids don’t make the Charles Hays team right, so it’s an opportunity to continue playing,” she said. “So it’s too bad that option isn’t going to happen this year.”

Aside from the the 9/10 division, Crump said the other division in the association is “overflowing” and that no more kids could be accepted because there were no spaces left on teams.

Crump said the association would try to run the division again next year provided there are enough players and volunteers. She added while a lot of parents have come forward to fill in coaching and score keeping positions, there are still teams that could use help.

“We’re still looking for people who have time and energy, even if their kid isn’t in a league, to come out and help out,” she said.

