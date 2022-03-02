FILE — Canada’s Charity Williams (left) is tackled by Ireland’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe during the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series in Langford, B.C., Saturday, May, 12, 2018. Canada’s bid for a women’s rugby sevens berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics came closer to reality Saturday with wins over Brazil and Ireland on home soil at Westhills Stadium. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE — Canada’s Charity Williams (left) is tackled by Ireland’s Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe during the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series in Langford, B.C., Saturday, May, 12, 2018. Canada’s bid for a women’s rugby sevens berth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics came closer to reality Saturday with wins over Brazil and Ireland on home soil at Westhills Stadium. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Mexico to replace Russia at Langford rugby sevens

Russia barred from all international rugby and cross-border club activities until further notice

Mexico will replace Russia in the 12-team field for the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens next month in Langford, B.C.

World Rugby announced Monday that Russia had been barred from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities until further notice in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian women stood third in the World Series standings after four events.

“We fully support World Rugby’s strong stance and decision to suspend Russia from all international rugby and cross-border club activities,” Rugby Canada chair Sally Dennis said in a statement. “Rugby Canada, its provincial unions and clubs will not compete against Russia at any level until peace is restored.

“We add our collective voice to the call for the restoration to the Ukrainian people of peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemnation of Russia’s actions.”

The Langford field will also feature Australia, Brazil, Ireland, England, Fiji, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the U.S. Japan, which joins the field as an invitational team, will compete on the Sevens Series for the first time since 2020.

The Langford tournament, which is scheduled for April 30-May 1, is taking place for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

RELATED: Hockey great Wickenheiser wants IOC to boot out Russia, Belarus

RELATED: Canadian women’s rugby sevens team opens new World Series season in Dubai

rugbyRussiaUkraine

Previous story
B.C. wheelchair curler 1 of 2 to carry Canada’s Paralympic flag

Just Posted

Kerrianne Smith proposed on Feb. 28, to Prince Rupert City council leasing space in the Canfisco Warehouse building for a new sporting endeavour called Swingsmith Batting Cages. (Photo: screenshot)
Indoor batting cages proposed for Prince Rupert

A GoFund Me campaign has been set up to assist Oldfield Creek Fish Hatchery with debris removal and restoration of a salmon spawning stream that was damaged in September 2021. The hatchery is closed until further notice. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Oldfield Creek Fish Hatchery appeals for salmon preservation assistance

Sharon Rothwell and Josh Mayeda sweep as Keith Thomas curls a stone down the ice at the Rona Mixed Bonspiel finals on Feb 27. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Curling Club hosts first competitive tournament of 2022

For the first time in 110 years, the City of Prince Rupert updated and modernized the city crest and brand to a logo that celebrates Indigenous roots and rainbow symbolism, Feb. 28. (Image: supplied)
First new branding and logo for Prince Rupert in 110 years