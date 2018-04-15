Liam McChesney goes for a layup during the Rainmaker’s opening game against R.C. Palmer on March 7 during the provincial championships. McChesney will compete for a spot on the Canadian U17 national team in June. (John Morrow / Black Press)

McChesney reaching for the world stage

The Rainmakers forward will tryout out for the Canadian u17 national team this summer

Rainmakers Forward Liam McChesney wants to go as far as he can playing the game he loves, and this summer, he’ll have a chance to perform on the world stage.

McChesney has been invited to workout and compete in a Canadian U17 national basketball camp, and will play in the 2018 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup if he makes the team.

“It would be an honour to play for my country and represent Prince Rupert, and have all these people behind me,” McChesney said.

McChesney was invited to the camp after performing well at a tryout in Humber College in Toronto over Easter weekend. Competing against 50 other talented basketball players, McChesney was one of only 16 who made the cut.

“To make top 16 he has to be very honoured, and he had to do the things he needed to do to get there,” said Joe Enevoldson, director of male high performance for Basketball BC and one of the assistants at the camp. “It’s a real testament to him and how hard he’s worked over his short career.”

The camp consisted of drilling and strategy sessions as well as a team scrimmage. The atmosphere was intense as players were cut, sometimes in the middle of a practice session.

“We would be practising and they would pull players aside and they would be done,” McChesney said. “It made me nervous but I felt confident and it made me work harder because I really wanted to make it.”

Competing at the provincial and national level has been a challenge in the past for McChesney, who admitted that the elevated athleticism and skill took some adjustment for him.

However, as he has continued to get stronger and grow into his six foot nine inch frame, McChesney says he has been more prepared to show what he can do in the most recent camps he’s attended. Enevoldson, who has coached McChesney on the B.C. team, said the growth of McChesney’s game was evident at the tryout.

“What stood out was his ability to shoot the three and his physical maturation over the last year,” he said.

The national team camp goes from June 12 – 29 in Toronto, and McChesney hopes to be one of the top 12 players chosen to play in the world championships. He’s confident that his improvement will be enough for him to get him there.

“I think I was a slow developer,” McChesney said. “I’ve caught up to them now, but I’m still not where I want to be.”

Previous story
From the field to the mat

Just Posted

McChesney reaching for the world stage

The Rainmakers forward will tryout out for the Canadian u17 national team this summer

Prince Rupert housing market drops in first quarter

As of March 31, 2018, both sales and listings had dropped in Rupert

Heart of Our City: Kristy Tillman is with the band

The band director for School District 52 is in more than five bands

Prince Rupert Golf Club hires new greens superintendent

Peter Drake is the new greens superintendent for the Prince Rupert Golf Club

KidSport looking to build sustainability in Prince Rupert

The sports charity is recruiting volunteers to help with its fundraising efforts

From the field to the mat

Josh Wittchen won zones both in soccer and wrestling this year

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

Premier John Horgan says B.C. remains opposed to the pipeline

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline theatre on TV and in court

John Horgan doesn’t have a hope on Trans Mountain, and he knows it

‘Forever in our hearts’ Broncos head coach remembered for actions on and off the ice

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 who died in the Humboldt bus crash

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

‘It really lifted their spirits,’ said parent to the injured men still in hospital after bus crash

Winter Harbour: Survival on the edge of Vancouver Island

One of the Island’s most remote communites to focus on eco-tourism as industry leaves

UBC accidentally sends Orientation Week invites to rejected applicants

An estimated 28,000 invitations went out, although school accepts 7,000 first-year students per year

B.C. First Nation, governments sign first-ever emergency management agreement

A first of its kind agreement will see three levels of government work together so the Tsilhqot’in National Government can determine its emergency management

Most Read