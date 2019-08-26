Prince Rupert’s golf course will be operating at half capacity until Friday due to aeration. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Availability at Prince Rupert Golf Club cut in half

Greens aeration means closure for part of the course

Playing availability at the Prince Rupert Golf Course will be cut in half this week due to planned work on the course.

Half of the holes are set to be deep tinned, a process also known as aerating. The work will take place starting on Tuesday afternoon, and is set to wrap up on Friday. It remains to be seen whether the front nine or back nine holes will receive the work.

“This process has been essential to the health and well-being of our greens,” Iain Cullen, president of the golf course, said.

