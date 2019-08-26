Availability at Prince Rupert Golf Club cut in half

Prince Rupert’s golf course will be operating at half capacity until Friday due to aeration. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Playing availability at the Prince Rupert Golf Course will be cut in half this week due to planned work on the course.

Half of the holes are set to be deep tinned, a process also known as aerating. The work will take place starting on Tuesday afternoon, and is set to wrap up on Friday. It remains to be seen whether the front nine or back nine holes will receive the work.

“This process has been essential to the health and well-being of our greens,” Iain Cullen, president of the golf course, said.

READ MORE: MVP: The grass is always greener — thanks to golf course grounds crew

READ MORE: KURIAL: A defence of the golf course

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter