The Legion Snooker League together after their annual banquet on May 5. (Submitted photo)

Legion Snooker League honours member

A plaque will be mounted on one of the tables in memory of Clyde Dudoward

The Legion Snooker League recently felt the loss of one of their long-time players, Clyde Dudoward. On Saturday May 5, the league held its annual banquet and paid tribute to him.

The players committee wanted to do something to recognize Dudoward for all the years he played within the league. On banquet night, a plaque was dedicated in his memory, which will be mounted on one of the snooker tables. Also in attendance were, Dudoward’s wife, Joanne and his sister, Barb, who were very thankful for the gesture.

matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
