Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (centre) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with teammates Morgan Rielly (left) and Patrick Marleau (12) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Monday, April 2, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL

Austin Matthews jersey sales top Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has the top-selling jersey in the NHL, according to the league’s website.

NHL.com reported Friday that Matthews’ No. 34 jersey was the hottest seller on the Fanatics network of e-commerce sites, including Shop.NHL.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, for the 2017-18 regular season.

Matthews, who had 63 points (34 goals, 29 assists) in 62 games his second season in the NHL, beat out Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who had the top-selling jersey last season, and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, the league’s scoring champion for two straight seasons.

Those jerseys may have to be mothballed soon, as the Leafs trail Boston 3-1 in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal following a 3-1 loss at home Thursday night.

Rounding out the top five are Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

There are some surprises on the list. Washington superstar Alex Ovechkin came in at a middling sixth, while Rangers forward Mats Zuccarello, who had a modest 53 points on a terrible Rangers team, was seventh.

Washington glue guy T.J. Oshie was 12th, ahead of major stars Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tampa Bay and Evgeni Malkin of Pittsburgh.

Surprising omissions from the top 15 include Winnipeg sniper Patrik Laine and Nashville defenceman P.K. Subban

The Canadian Press

Previous story
U.S. team wins BC Hockey League championship for first time in 39 years

Just Posted

In Our Opinion: Protect the WWII fort

An agrument on why Barrett Fort is significant to Prince Rupert and Canada’s history

Encore! 64 PRMS students invited to play MusicFest Canada 2019

Awards given to Prince Rupert musicians at Pacific Northwest Music Festival in Terrace

UPDATE: Dump truck and passenger vehicle involved in crash at industrial park

Two were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Prince Rupert RCMP still on the scene

Pinnacle pellets to feed hungry Japanese biomass industry

Canadian biomass company to sell 70,000 metric tonnes annually to Japan by end of 2019

Grade 7 students fundraise, offer donations to Prince Rupert’s wildlife shelter

Donations and funds will go to support the animal rehabilitation efforts in northern B.C.

This Week Podcast — Episode 81

Learn more about the North Coast Health Improvment Society’s aim to upgrade the cancer care unit

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau ends 3-country tour with global reputation, alliances intact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau finds footing on the world stage after China and India controversies

Province’s $6.5M will help women escape violence, Public Safety Minister announces

Mike Farnworth made the funding announcement in Surrey Friday morning

Trial for gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon takes a turn

Charges for three men charged in the 2011 murder of B.C. gangster Jonathan Bacon have changed

Leafs’ Matthews has top-selling jersey, edging Crosby, McDavid: NHL

Austin Matthews jersey sales top Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid

Victims grant may miss needy parents due to eligibility rules: report

Only 29 of 50 applicants between 2013 and 2017 received the grant across Canada, a federal report says

Woman sends support bags to cancer patients across province

Chilliwack woman’s efforts inspired by late mother-in-law’s generous spirit

B.C. hockey team owners seek $250,000 for alleged discrimination

Claims have not been proven before BC Human Rights Tribunal

Most Read