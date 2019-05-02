Prince Rupert Cubs build their own race cars for the upcoming Kub Kar Rally on May 4. (Jeroen Gerritsen photo)

Kub Kar Rally in Rupert gets digitized

Scouts Canada are holding the northwest regionals Cub race in Prince Rupert

Rev your ‘kars’ Cubs, the northwest regional Kub Kar Rally is coming to Prince Rupert.

Kids will build their own race cars out of a block of wood with wheels — and for the first time the event will be computerized.

“Before we always did it by hand,” said Jeroen Gerritsen, group commissioner for the Prince Rupert Scouts. “With the new track we are connected to a computer and the program we run will give within one thousand millisecond the timing of the car.” There will be no discrepancies.

Young racers from Smithers, Hazelton, Kitimat and Terrace are coming to compete in the annual Scouts Canada event inside the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on May 4, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“It’s going to be competitive,” Gerritsen said.

READ MORE: Heart of Our City: Jeroen Gerritsen’s Scout’s honour

Race times will pop up on the computer screen. Although cities, such as Terrace and Kitimat have been doing this for years, Prince Rupert didn’t have the funds to upgrade. This year, The Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert and Thai Pham of Reality Executives ponied up the cash to buy the new interactive track.

There are 24 Cubs, age 8-11, and six Scouts, age 11-14, in Prince Rupert. Normally, Scouts build trucks, but this year they wanted to take part in the Kub Kar Rally. Gerritsen expects between 30-40 young competitors, and possibly a few alumni.

“People in their 60s and 70s have said they still have their cars,” Gerritsen said. He’s encouraging them to take take part, and compete against other alumni.

The Kub Kar Rally is open to the public, at no fee.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Prince Rupert Cubs build their own race cars for the upcoming Kub Kar Rally on May 4. (Jeroen Gerritsen photo)

Previous story
Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Just Posted

Witness gets $300 reward for turning in wolf poacher on Halfway River

Poacher used a baited barbed triple hook trap in effort to catch wolves

Kub Kar Rally in Rupert gets digitized

Scouts Canada are holding the northwest regionals Cub race in Prince Rupert

Gitxsan Hereditary Chiefs renew fishing ban

Conservation measure part of long-term hopes to revamp permitting process in their territory

30 years for the B.C Annual Dance Competition in Prince Rupert

More than 300 dancers from across British Columbia to perform at the Lester Centre May 5-11

Salmon conservation talk devolves into blame game

There was lots of debate but little consensus at a fish conservation talk in Smithers on April 24

3,000 ladybugs released in Prince Rupert greenhouses

Rupert Lawn and Garden is using natural means to battle aphids this year

B.C. mayor quits Facebook, says it reduces discussions to ‘schoolyard slurs and bullying’

Bob Simpson wrote about his decision on the city’s website

B.C. Green leader battles sound-bite storm over going zero-emission

Andrew Weaver says gasoline gouging is moving people to electric

Mother, four kids killed in fire in northern Ontario First Nation

The house fire broke out in the Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug First Nation, north of Thunder Bay

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Most Read