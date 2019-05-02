Kub Kar Rally in Rupert gets digitized

Prince Rupert Cubs build their own race cars for the upcoming Kub Kar Rally on May 4. (Jeroen Gerritsen photo)

Rev your ‘kars’ Cubs, the northwest regional Kub Kar Rally is coming to Prince Rupert.

Kids will build their own race cars out of a block of wood with wheels — and for the first time the event will be computerized.

“Before we always did it by hand,” said Jeroen Gerritsen, group commissioner for the Prince Rupert Scouts. “With the new track we are connected to a computer and the program we run will give within one thousand millisecond the timing of the car.” There will be no discrepancies.

Young racers from Smithers, Hazelton, Kitimat and Terrace are coming to compete in the annual Scouts Canada event inside the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre on May 4, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“It’s going to be competitive,” Gerritsen said.

Race times will pop up on the computer screen. Although cities, such as Terrace and Kitimat have been doing this for years, Prince Rupert didn’t have the funds to upgrade. This year, The Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert and Thai Pham of Reality Executives ponied up the cash to buy the new interactive track.

There are 24 Cubs, age 8-11, and six Scouts, age 11-14, in Prince Rupert. Normally, Scouts build trucks, but this year they wanted to take part in the Kub Kar Rally. Gerritsen expects between 30-40 young competitors, and possibly a few alumni.

“People in their 60s and 70s have said they still have their cars,” Gerritsen said. He’s encouraging them to take take part, and compete against other alumni.

The Kub Kar Rally is open to the public, at no fee.

