Kimberley to host 2024 BC Hockey Junior A Championships

It has been announced that Kimberley will host the 2024 BC Hockey Junior A Championships from April 18 to 21, 2024.

This announcement comes following the news from July that the three teams that made up Junior B hockey in B.C., the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL), the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and the Vancouver Island Hockey League (VIJHL), applied and were approved for Junior A status.

Now, this four team tournament will follow the same format as the Cyclone Taylor Cup — the Junior B championship — has in the past. The champion team of each of the three leagues plus the Kimberley Dynamiters will now compete to be crowned BC Hockey Junior A champions.

“The Kimberley Dynamiters would like to thank BC Hockey and the selection committee for choosing us to host the BC Hockey Junior A Championship,” said James Leroux, President of the Kimberley Dynamiters.“We are deeply honoured and excited by this announcement. This is an opportunity not only to showcase our passion for the sport, but also our organization’s commitment to excellence and sportsmanship.

“We look forward to welcoming athletes, fans and league representatives from across B.C., and we are dedicated to making this event a memorable and successful experience for everyone involved.”

Kimberley are the defending KIJHL champions, having narrowly beaten out the Princeton Posse in game seven overtime to bring home the Teck Cup. They then finished in second place at the Cyclone Taylor Cup, with host team, the Revelstoke Grizzlies hoisting the trophy.

The Dynamiters have played in four Cyclone Taylor championships: 2008 as hosts, 2015, 2018 and 2023.

“The Kimberley Dynamiters are a flagship franchise in the KIJHL and are fully deserving of hosting the 2024 BC Hockey Junior A Championship,” said KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois.

“During last season’s playoff run that saw Kimberley win the KIJHL Championship, the Dynamiters averaged well over 1,000 fans per game and twice eclipsed the 1,650-attendance mark. There is no doubt this event will be a tremendous showcase of Junior A hockey in B.C. that is well supported and attended by the host community.”

The tournament will be held at Kimberley’s Civic Centre, with schedule and ticket information to be released at a later date.



