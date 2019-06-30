FILE - In this April 21, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, top, dunks as Los Angeles Clippers guard Landry Shamet defends during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Los Angeles. Rarely relevant at the same time on the basketball court, the Knicks and Nets are front and center in the free agency race, two of the teams best positioned to make a splash when the market opens. Both can afford two top players, with hopes of landing not only a Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving, but possibly even both. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Kevin Durant says he will signing with the Brooklyn Nets, leaving the Golden State Warriors after three seasons.

The announcement was made Sunday at the start of the NBA free agency period on the Instagram page for The Boardroom, an online series looking at sports business produced by Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman.

Durant won titles with Golden State in 2017 and ‘18 then was injured for much of this post-season as the team lost the NBA Finals in six games to the Toronto Raptors.

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season, and whenever he returns it will be in the Brooklyn black.

ESPN first reported Durant’s decision, saying he had agreed to a four-year deal worth $164 million. Durant could have gotten five years and about $221 million to remain with the Warriors.

ALSO READ: ‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

___

AP Sports Writer Janie McCauley in Oakland, California, contributed to this report.

___

Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press

