Junior Girls Rainmakers gear up for volleyball zones

The Charles Hays Rainmakers junior girls volleyball team will compete in a play day this weekend as they face off against other teams from across the North Coast.

The junior girls have lost a lot of their players to the older team, while the team may not be as experienced as before coach Paula Picard sees this tournament and play day as a chance to showcase the strides the team has made so far this season.

“It’s definitely a rebuilding season, we’ve lost six of our girls who moved up to the senior team,” said Picard “ But the girls have improved exponentially throughout the year, we have a lot of good teams in front of us.”

In order to qualify for the zones tournaments, each team must host one play day and join in at least two more before the tournament takes place.

This weekend’s play day is the last available slot for Prince Rupert to be able to qualify for their zone.

Play days happen often throughout the season as a way for teams to showcase their skills, however the not so close proximity of the schools means the teams cannot make frequent trips.

There are some advantages of the tournament style though, something coach Picard will hope to use to fuel her team to victory both this weekend and next.

“Any opportunity to play against somebody rather than just doing drills is great, it lets you see your competition,” she said.

This week’s play day will take place in Terrace, and next week’s zones will take place in Kitimat.



