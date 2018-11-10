Rainmakers’ girls volleyball teams played in Terrace over the weekend. (File photo)

Junior Girls Rainmakers gear up for volleyball zones

Charles Hays Secondary School volleyball team will travel to Terrace to compete in a play day

The Charles Hays Rainmakers junior girls volleyball team will compete in a play day this weekend as they face off against other teams from across the North Coast.

The junior girls have lost a lot of their players to the older team, while the team may not be as experienced as before coach Paula Picard sees this tournament and play day as a chance to showcase the strides the team has made so far this season.

“It’s definitely a rebuilding season, we’ve lost six of our girls who moved up to the senior team,” said Picard “ But the girls have improved exponentially throughout the year, we have a lot of good teams in front of us.”

In order to qualify for the zones tournaments, each team must host one play day and join in at least two more before the tournament takes place.

This weekend’s play day is the last available slot for Prince Rupert to be able to qualify for their zone.

Play days happen often throughout the season as a way for teams to showcase their skills, however the not so close proximity of the schools means the teams cannot make frequent trips.

There are some advantages of the tournament style though, something coach Picard will hope to use to fuel her team to victory both this weekend and next.

“Any opportunity to play against somebody rather than just doing drills is great, it lets you see your competition,” she said.

This week’s play day will take place in Terrace, and next week’s zones will take place in Kitimat.


nick.laws@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada blanks Finland 3-0, to meet U.S. in Four Nations Cup final
Next story
‘Losing is something I’ve never gotten used to’: coaching great Wally Buono

Just Posted

Junior Girls Rainmakers gear up for volleyball zones

Charles Hays Secondary School volleyball team will travel to Terrace to compete in a play day

Web Poll: Should the government have stepped in earlier to resolve the strike?

The strike hit Prince Rupert on the morning of Friday, November 9

Update: Prince Rupert postal workers go on strike

Canadian Union of Postal Workers began rolling strikes in October

Three generations of Wahls honoured with B.C. maritime award

Family of shipbuilders from Prince Rupert and Dodge Cove crafted more than 1,100 commercial vessels

Rupert sports, culture and arts organizations receive $183,830

MLA Jennifer Rice announced the funding provided by the Community Gaming Grants program

This Week Podcast — Episode 110

Comedian Joey Jack co-hosts the show that delves into Prince Rupert news headlines and events

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

‘Losing is something I’ve never gotten used to’: coaching great Wally Buono

The 68-year-old has had an undeniable impact in his 490 appearances as B.C. Lions head coach

5 poppy donation boxes stolen in B.C. city, RCMP investigating

‘It’s not the money, it’s what it represents,’ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP media spokesperson.

Alberta still pushing for Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. stoppage

Another Alberta-backed pipeline in limbo following a court decision

B.C. forest ministry cutting back on use of herbicide glyphosate

Faster-growing seedlings, need for aspen to provide moose winter feed

Shooting in Surrey reveals tension over city’s plan to replace RCMP

Mounties say a 22-year-old man died in what is believed to be a targeted shooting with gang-conflict ties

Trudeau visits Vimy ahead of world leaders gathering for Paris peace forum

Some 66,000 Canadian soldiers died during the First World War, between 1914 and 1918, and a further 172,000 were wounded

Canada blanks Finland 3-0, to meet U.S. in Four Nations Cup final

Canada had a few unwell players that didn’t finish Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the Swedes, but was not as hard hit by the bug as the Finns were

Most Read