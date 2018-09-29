Alphonso Davies and the Vancouver Whitecaps fell 3-0 to the L.A. Galaxy in MLS action Saturday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Carson, Calif. File/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ibrahimovic scores twice in Galaxy’s 3-0 win over Whitecaps

L.A. thumps Vancouver in MLS action

CARSON, Calif. — Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored in each half in the Los Angeles Galaxy’s 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

The Swedish star opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the fourth minute, finishing into the lower left corner. Romain Alessandrini drew the foul against Marcel de Jong.

The Galaxy (12-11-8) made it 2-0 in the 58th minute when Ibrahimovic drove in from 40 yards out, faked out defender Aly Ghazal and sent home a right-footed blast from the top of the box. It was Ibrahimovic’s 20th goal of the season.

Alessandrini converted a penalty kick in the 77th minute to cap the scoring for LA.

The Whitecaps (11-12-7) dropped their third in a row.

RELATED: Whitecaps see playoff hopes fade after loss to FC Dallas

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Previous story
Kawhi Leonard scores 12 as Raptors win in Vancouver
Next story
Canucks fall 4-1 to Coyotes to close out NHL pre-season

Just Posted

Northwest dragon boat team wins at Penticton Dragon Boat Festival

Northwest Wave Riders won the women’s “Diamond-B” division on Sept. 8 and 9

Where there’s smoke, there’s fish

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society teaches youth in Prince Rupert how to smoke black cod

Orange Shirt Day returns to Prince Rupert Sept. 28

Students at Roosevelt School and CHSS learned about residential schools and reconciliation

WEB POLL: Are you happy with the new dog park being built next to Mckay Street Park?

A new dog park to replace the dog park at Doug Kerr field is being built on Mckay Street

Earl Mah Aquatic Centre to open by Oct. 15

City anticipates Oct. 15 open day, but is pushing for earlier time if possible

This Week Podcast — Episode 104

Hear from Prince Rupert’s newly acclaimed Mayor Lee Brain about his vision for the future

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Canucks fall 4-1 to Coyotes to close out NHL pre-season

Vancouver opens regular season Wednesday against Calgary

Kawhi Leonard scores 12 as Raptors win in Vancouver

Toronto beats Portland 122-104 in NBA exhibition clash

Environment Canada warns of early snowfall on Interior passes, Coquihalla

Special weather statement issued for B.C. Interior

Masoli tosses 3 TDs as Ticats rout Lions 40-10

B.C. slips to 6-7 on CFL season

B.C. moms gather to breastfeed in a park and end the stigma

The annual Breastfeeding Challenge was held this morning

Latte, espresso or freshly brewed: It’s National Coffee Day

How much caffeine keeps your health in check? Officials recommend 3 cups a day.

Retired DFO scientist plans wild salmon research expedition in Gulf of Alaska

Expedition outlined during fish farm industry meeting in Campbell River

Most Read