Vancouver Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) advances puck during a NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Barclays Arena in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Hughes nets OT winner as red-hot Canucks beat Islanders 4-3

Vancouver retains lead atop Pacific Division

NEW YORK — Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory. 

J.T. Miller and Tim Schaller also scored for Vancouver, and Jacob Markstrom had 34 saves. The Pacific Division-leading Canucks improved to 14-3-0 since Dec. 19.

Michael Dal Colle, Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders in their third consecutive loss on home ice. Thomas Greiss made 20 saves in his third straight start.

Hughes sent a wrist shot past Greiss for the winning goal. It was the first career multigoal game for the 20-year-old defenceman.

Nelson helped the Islanders force overtime when he scored with 26 seconds left in regulation. Ryan Pulock’s shot from the point deflected off Tanner Pearson’s stick, which pulled Markstrom out of position. Nelson then poked it home for his 21st.

The Islanders outshot the Canucks 17-5 in the third period.

Vancouver opened a 3-1 lead on Schaller’s fifth of the season 14:56 into the second. It was the first goal in 34 games for the 29-year-old forward.

Hughes’ shot trickled past Greiss to break a 1-1 tie midway through the second. The smooth-skating defenceman is in a close race with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL rookie of the year.

Miller opened the scoring when he collected a rebound and flicked the puck past Greiss 2:09 into the first period. The power forward reached 20 goals for the third time in his nine-year NHL career. He also extended his point streak to five games.

Dal Colle tied it at 1 at 5:23. He got credit for his third when a pass from Josh Bailey redirected off his skate.

READ MORE: Hughes, Virtanen lead streaking Canucks to 5-2 win over Sharks

NOTES: Canucks F Tyler Motte will be sidelined for the next four to six weeks with a shoulder injury. He was placed on injured reserve. … Vancouver scratched Fs Justin Bailey and Zack MacEwen and D Jordie Benn. … The Islanders, who split time between Long Island and Brooklyn, will play their next three home games at Barclays Centers before returning to Nassau Coliseum for the following four home games.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Islanders: Host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Scott Charles, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wrestling tournaments return to Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Prince Rupert gymnasts roll at Smithers gymnastics competition

Rupert athletes a mainstay on the podium, all qualify for provincials

Wrestling tournaments return to Prince Rupert

Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and Hazelton wrestlers took part ahead of the upcoming Zones

UPDATED: Wind warnings lifted

Wind warnings for North Coast region, toppled trees and ferries were left in dock

RCMP confirm deployment in Bulkley Valley for enforcement of Coastal GasLink injunction

Deployment decision made prior to Wet’suwet’en announcement of talks with Province: RCMP

Influenza confirmed in Prince Rupert, but it is not coronavirus

Northern Health advise the influenza out break in Prince Rupert is not coronavirus

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

WEB POLL: Will you be watching the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs and 49ers are ready to decide football’s ultimate crown

Crews help evacuate residents south of Nanaimo due to flooding

Evacuees being offered 48 hours’ accommodation, says Regional District of Nanaimo

Longtime B.C. First Nation chief charged after break-and-enter

Hupacasath First Nation’s Steven Tatoosh faces numerous charges following a Jan. 28 incident

Airport closed after plane’s nose collapses, skids off runway during landing in Terrace

42 passengers were on board

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

Most Read