How to Slush Cup at Shames in style

Most of the Slush Cup spectators were already damp from the spring snow conditions on Shames Mountain’s last day of the season, but they didn’t get quite as wet as many of the participants.

In the final hour of the ski season at My Mountain Co-op Shames Mountain, near Terrace, adults and kids, some in costume, lined up at the top of the bunny hill with their sights set on the temporary pool of slush and water below. The goal, ski fast enough, hit the jump with control, and land on the water with evenness to allow the skis or snowboard to glide past to the other side.

This year, more than 40 people took part in the event, yet few made it over the pool. But that didn’t seem to be the point for many participants who chose to hit the jump hard and went for style rather than clearance.

VIDEO: Getting soaked at Shames Mountain’s Slush Cup

Douglas Phillips, a ski instructor at Shames Mountain, made it across the Slush Cup for the second year in a row. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Mason Brain, from Terrace, makes a big splash at the Slush Cup 2019 at Shames Mountain on the final day of the season, April 7. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Slush Cup 2019 at Shames Mountain on the final day of the season, April 7. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
Jake Lambert went for big air, trying to jump the gap and avoiding the water altogether at the Slush Cup 2019 at Shames Mountain on the final day of the season, April 7. He didn’t quite make it. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
