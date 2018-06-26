Holkestads win His and Hers tournament

The pair shot 72 and 75 for a two day total of 147

Rose Holkestad, Brian Holkestad, Joy Stephenson and Dallas Stephenson pose together at the end of the annual His and Hers golf tournament on June 24. (Submitted photo)

Brian and Rose Holkestad won the annual His and Hers tournament which took place at the Prince Rupert Centennial Golf Club on June 23 and 24.

Competing against 20 other 2-person teams, the Holkestads carded scores of 72 and 75 for a two-day total of 147 and overall low gross honours.

Joy and Dallas Stephenson from Terrace shot 64 and 61 — with a 20 handicap — for a two-day score of 125 and the low net win.

Ten of the teams participating in the tournament were visiting from out of town, either from the Skeena Valley Golf Club in Terrace or from the Hirsch Creek Golf Club in Kitimat.

Full tournament results:

Championship Flight

Championship Flight 1st Low Gross:

Karin Williamson and Lyle Bazansky of Prince Rupert, with a handicap of 14.5 shot 75/83 for a two day total of 158.

Championship Flight 2nd Low Gross:

Ann and Phil Maher from Terrace and with a handicap of 16, shot 84/78 for a two day total of 162.

Championship Flight 3rd Low Gross:

Susan MacKenzie and Terry Sawka, from Prince Rupert with a handicap of 16.5 shot 89/81 for a two day total of 170.

Championship Flight 1st Low Net:

Charlaine Hannah and Dylan Kerbrat of Kitimat with a 17.5 handicap shot 66.5/63.5 for a two day totalof 129.

Championship Flight 2nd Low Net:

Jill Lawrence and Evan McDonald of Kitimat with a handicap of 21.5 shot 65.5/65.5 for a two day total of 131

First Flight

First Flight 1st Low Gross:

Dorothy Wharton and Eric Hand of Prince Rupert with a 26.5 handicap shot 89/90 for a two day total of 179.

First Flight 2nd Low Gross:

Trudy and Gerard Dolan of Prince Rupert with a handicap of 24.5 shot 92/93 for a two day total of 185.

First Flight 3rd Low Gross:

Margaret and Alain Chan of Prince Rupert with a handicap of 24 shot 95/91 for a two day total of 186.

First Flight 1st Low Net:

Sharon and Joe Bruno of Kitimat with a handicap of 28.5 shot 67.5/64.5 for a two day total of 132.

First Flight 2nd Low Net:

Bonnie Armstrong and Chris Courtenay from Terrace with a handicap of 30.5 shot 60.5/72.5 for a two day total of 133.