Rose Holkestad, Brian Holkestad, Joy Stephenson and Dallas Stephenson pose together at the end of the annual His and Hers golf tournament on June 24. (Submitted photo)

Holkestads win His and Hers tournament

The pair shot 72 and 75 for a two day total of 147

Brian and Rose Holkestad won the annual His and Hers tournament which took place at the Prince Rupert Centennial Golf Club on June 23 and 24.

Competing against 20 other 2-person teams, the Holkestads carded scores of 72 and 75 for a two-day total of 147 and overall low gross honours.

Joy and Dallas Stephenson from Terrace shot 64 and 61 — with a 20 handicap — for a two-day score of 125 and the low net win.

Ten of the teams participating in the tournament were visiting from out of town, either from the Skeena Valley Golf Club in Terrace or from the Hirsch Creek Golf Club in Kitimat.

Full tournament results:

Championship Flight

Championship Flight 1st Low Gross:

Karin Williamson and Lyle Bazansky of Prince Rupert, with a handicap of 14.5 shot 75/83 for a two day total of 158.

Championship Flight 2nd Low Gross:

Ann and Phil Maher from Terrace and with a handicap of 16, shot 84/78 for a two day total of 162.

Championship Flight 3rd Low Gross:

Susan MacKenzie and Terry Sawka, from Prince Rupert with a handicap of 16.5 shot 89/81 for a two day total of 170.

Championship Flight 1st Low Net:

Charlaine Hannah and Dylan Kerbrat of Kitimat with a 17.5 handicap shot 66.5/63.5 for a two day totalof 129.

Championship Flight 2nd Low Net:

Jill Lawrence and Evan McDonald of Kitimat with a handicap of 21.5 shot 65.5/65.5 for a two day total of 131

First Flight

First Flight 1st Low Gross:

Dorothy Wharton and Eric Hand of Prince Rupert with a 26.5 handicap shot 89/90 for a two day total of 179.

First Flight 2nd Low Gross:

Trudy and Gerard Dolan of Prince Rupert with a handicap of 24.5 shot 92/93 for a two day total of 185.

First Flight 3rd Low Gross:

Margaret and Alain Chan of Prince Rupert with a handicap of 24 shot 95/91 for a two day total of 186.

First Flight 1st Low Net:

Sharon and Joe Bruno of Kitimat with a handicap of 28.5 shot 67.5/64.5 for a two day total of 132.

First Flight 2nd Low Net:

Bonnie Armstrong and Chris Courtenay from Terrace with a handicap of 30.5 shot 60.5/72.5 for a two day total of 133.

Previous story
Canada’s Bouchard and Andreescu post first-round wins at Wimbledon

Just Posted

Province introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

Spectrum City Dance transforms Lester Centre stage into “Another Land”

Dozens of dancers performed in their year-end show on June 23

Prince Rupert Youth Soccer Association wraps up season

Association chair Donovan Dias said he excited for the future potential of the league

Global Sports Bra Squad day run returns to Prince Rupert

Sixteen women shed their shirts to encourage healthy body image on June 20

Rupert cyclists tune up to conquer cancer

Prince Rupert’s Ride to Conquer Cancer team held a bike maintenance station on June 23

Global Sports Bra Squad day run returns to Prince Rupert

Sixteen women shed their shirts to encourage healthy body image on June 20

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Recovery from 2017 B.C. wildfires will ‘take years’

Nearly a year later, the Canadian Red Cross and BC Government reflect on the 2017 wildfires

B.C., Ottawa sign nearly $1-billion housing agreement

10-year deal will help build and repair social and low-income homes

B.C. coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

Non-perishable food donations accepted for free medium coffee at Bean To Cup

HIV-prevention drug used by 2,000 B.C. patients since becoming fully-funded

Pre-exposure prophylaxis – also known as PrEP – was made available at no cost on Jan. 1, 2018

B.C. polygamous leaders sentenced to house arrest

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty of practicing polygamy last year

Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

Two centimetres had fallen in parts of Newfoundland

B.C. school vice-principal sent home for allegedly checking boys’ underwear

The school district is now investigating the incident

Most Read