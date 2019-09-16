Rose Holkestad eyes down her shot on the 15th hole on Sunday. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Holkestad’s hold off the competition at Seniors’ Open

Husband and wife duo remain top of the table at Prince Rupert Golf Course

The Holkestad’s are once again on top of the Prince Rupert golf world, as the formidable husband and wife duo of Brian and Rose shot their way to Seniors Open titles at the Prince Rupert Golf Course over the weekend.

The tournaments had previously been scheduled to take place in late August, but were rained out. There was trouble in the skies again leading up to the event, but Friday showers gave way to weekend sunshine just in time for golfers to hit the links.

The pair had each won their respective titles in 2018 as well, and wasted no time in this year’s event going about their business. Rose Holkestad birdied the second hole on Saturday and didn’t look back as she led with a low gross of 12-over-par 82 after the opening day. Tournament partner Aina Pettersen kept her close however, shooting 87 through the first 18 holes, as did fellow partner Janet Sheppard who shot 90.

Rose Holkestad watches her tee shot on the 15th hole soar toward the green. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

READ MORE: Family affair at the 2018 Seniors Open

Pettersen made a full push for the lead on Sunday’s front nine, gaining four strokes on Holkestad to bring herself within one of the leader. Holkestad pushed her lead back to three on the 10th and 11th holes though, before birdieing the 13th to effectively put things out of reach. She would finish with a total of 166, nine strokes ahead of Pettersen and seven ahead of Sheppard, who ended up having the best Sunday score of the trio at 13-over-par 83.

On the men’s side, Brian Holkestad won comfortably with a total score of seven-over-par 147. Like wife Rose he birdied the second hole on the opening day, shooting solid scores of 74 and 73 on the par 70 course en route to the win. Group partner James Sawyer stuck with Holkestad on Saturday, trailing by just four strokes at day’s end. Sawyer would fall off on Sunday, although he managed to hold off a push from Dennis Oberrieter to finish in second place.

“We got really lucky yesterday with the weather, and today was really good too,” Brian Holkestad said following his victory.

Holkestad credited his short game for helping bring home the trophy. “My putting and mid-range were really good,” he said.

READ MORE: MVP: The grass is always greener — thanks to golf course grounds crew

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
