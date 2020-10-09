Holkestad captures ladies club championship

Warming up for tee-off time at the 2020 Prince Rupert Golf Course Ladies Club Championships two-day tournament held on Oct. 2 and 4 is Prince Rupert’s Trudy Dolan (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rose Holkestad is looking forward to fun in the sun at the start of the 2020 Prince Rupert Golf Course Ladies Club Championships two-day tournament held on Oct. 2 and 4. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The 2020 Prince Rupert Golf Course Ladies Club Championships two-day tournament held on Oct. 2 and 4 was full of anticipation and excitement at tee-off time on Friday. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Waving from the tee-off, are participants at the 2020 Prince Rupert Golf Course Ladies Club Championships two-day tournament held on Oct. 2 and 4. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Chris Gordon putts her stuff as she waits for her official tee-off time at the 2020 Prince Rupert Golf Course Ladies Club Championships two-day tournament held on Oct. 2 and 4 (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert’s Trudy Dolan warms up at the 2020 Prince Rupert Golf Course Ladies Club Championships. The two-day tournament was held on Oct. 2 and 4. For more on the tourney, see www.thenorthernview.com
Rick Roemer takes a putt at the 18th hole at the 2020 Men’s Scramble on Oct. 3. (Photo: Melissa Boutilier/The Northern View)
Terrance Bateman takes the final putt in the Men’s Scramble Tournament held at Prince Rupert Club on Oct. 3. (Photo: Melissa Boutilier/The Northern View)
Fist bumps all around for participants in a game well played at the 2020 Men’s Scramble at the Prince Ruper Golf Club on Oct. 3. (Photo: Melissa Boutilier/The Northern View)

Rose Holkestad carded a 36-hole score of 157 to capture the 2020 Prince Rupert Golf Club Ladies Championship.

Janet Sheppard was the runner-up with Annette Richard capturing the low net title.

The Prince Rupert Golf Club’s Centennial Course was a hive of activity over the weekend with the annual Men’s Golf Scramble also taking place.

The team of Bill Nicholls, Will Nicholls, Donovan Dias and Terry Krueger fired an impressive low net score of 55.26 narrowly edging out the team of Byron Gordon, Bill Hardy, Eric Hand and Dave Peacock who carded a net score of 55.61.

The team of Dylan Palmer, Devon Palmer, Jeremy Peirce and Ian Robinson picked up the low gross title with a score of 58.

“It was a solid turnout on the weekend with 90 players showing up to battle the elements for our closing four-man,” Prince Rupert Golf Club professional Tyler Stene said of the event which wrapped up the official golf season for the club.

Stene said it has been a fairly wet season for the Prince Rupert club and the ladies tournament had been rained out previously.

“The season has been tricky because of COVID-19,” Stene said. “The weather was definitely a factor but everyone had the golf bug.”

Membership at the Prince Rupert course has grown by more than 26 per cent this year with 40 new members, bringing membership to just less than 200.

 
