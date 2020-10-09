Holkestad captures ladies club championship

Rose Holkestad carded a 36-hole score of 157 to capture the 2020 Prince Rupert Golf Club Ladies Championship.
Janet Sheppard was the runner-up with Annette Richard capturing the low net title.
The Prince Rupert Golf Club’s Centennial Course was a hive of activity over the weekend with the annual Men’s Golf Scramble also taking place.
The team of Bill Nicholls, Will Nicholls, Donovan Dias and Terry Krueger fired an impressive low net score of 55.26 narrowly edging out the team of Byron Gordon, Bill Hardy, Eric Hand and Dave Peacock who carded a net score of 55.61.
The team of Dylan Palmer, Devon Palmer, Jeremy Peirce and Ian Robinson picked up the low gross title with a score of 58.
“It was a solid turnout on the weekend with 90 players showing up to battle the elements for our closing four-man,” Prince Rupert Golf Club professional Tyler Stene said of the event which wrapped up the official golf season for the club.
Stene said it has been a fairly wet season for the Prince Rupert club and the ladies tournament had been rained out previously.
“The season has been tricky because of COVID-19,” Stene said. “The weather was definitely a factor but everyone had the golf bug.”
Membership at the Prince Rupert course has grown by more than 26 per cent this year with 40 new members, bringing membership to just less than 200.
