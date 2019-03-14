Montreal Canadiens’ Tomas Tatar, left, celebrates with teammate Phillip Danault, right, after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Historic broadcast: Believed to be first NHL game in Plain Cree language

APTN will use Sportsnet’s production capabilities to air the program featuring Cree commentary and analysis

History could be made later this month with the broadcast of what’s believed to be the first NHL game called in the Plains Cree language.

The game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes is to air on Rogers Hometown Hockey on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network on March 24.

APTN will use Sportsnet’s production capabilities to air the program featuring Cree commentary and analysis.

The broadcast will come on the same weekend as Rogers Hometown Hockey stops in Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton.

APTN chief executive officer Jean La Rose says it coincides with UNESCO’s declaration of 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages.

La Rose says supporting that declaration is an important move toward reconciliation in Canada.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hoop dreams for Terrace’s first major basketball tournament

Just Posted

Port Edward councillors raise Vopak emergency preparedness concerns

At the March 12 meeting councillor Kristoff said “nobody’s ready” for the increased rail traffic

There is no service in Prince Rupert to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

Wheelhouse Brewing releases new Great Bear Scallop Stout

Wheelhouse collaborated with Coastal Shellfish to brew the briny St. Patrick’s Day beer

Hoop dreams for Terrace’s first major basketball tournament

Organizers hope first year rebounds city reputation as regional host

Prince Rupert teen receives award for saving her dad’s life

BC Ambulance presents Gianna Evans with Vital Link Award for administering CPR when she was 12

Young Rupert dancers take flight at the 2019 Showcase

Spectrum City Dance packed the Lester Centre, ballet to hip-hop, there was something for everyone

Happy Pi Day: How pie, Einstein and Stephen Hawking connect

National Pi Day declared in 2009

B.C. needs to catch up in restoring old gas wells, auditor says

Province may be stuck with ‘orphaned’ wells when companies go bankrupt

64% of Canadians do not support current laws that support ‘birth tourism’: poll

Any child born in Canada is a citizen, even if their parents are here on tourist visas

B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Central 1 not predicting recession, but ‘sharp contraction’ in construction

Suspect arrested after indecent acts at Vancouver all-girls private school

Meanwhile, RCMP say they are investigating an internal code of conduct breach by one of its officers

Security tips for National Password Day

Study found average person has 118 accounts, 73 per cent repeat same password

800-year-old Vancouver Island log ready for United Nations project

Language Revitalization Pole will be publicly carved, then delivered to the University of Victoria

Ethiopia crash black boxes arrive in France for analysis

Sunday’s crash was the second fatal flight for a Boeing 737 Max 8 in less than six months

Most Read