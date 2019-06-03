Heavy foot traffic on Hwy 16 for 18th Skeena River Relay

The annual 142km Prince Rupert to Terrace relay took place along the captivating route on June 1

Mercedes Taylor of the Road Pops, tags teammate, Rob Rushton at Stage 3, the longest of the 10 stages at the Skeena River Relay from Prince Rupert to Terrace. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Highway 16 was home to a different type of traffic on Saturday, as runners took to the stretch of Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace for the Skeena River Relay.

The 18th edition of the race featured 30 teams, or 300 runners, who ran the 142- kilometre route broken up into 10 stages.

READ MORE: The origins of the Skeena River Relay

Rated one of the most spectacularly scenic drives in the world, this race offers participants a whole new perspective on their surroundings, according to race organizer Bailey Wagner.

“The Skeena River is such a beautiful place to run. Most people aren’t going out on the highway alone to run along the river any other time, so to have the support vehicles and the crowd out there makes it really unique and fun,” she said.

The mixed category crown — and fastest team — went to Achilles Friendonitis, with the Terrace side blitzing to a final time of 10 hours and 44 seconds. They would be followed later by Give’r on the River, the Telkwa team coming in at 11 hours, 11 minutes and 50 seconds.

The open category was taken by the Kitimat Bastards, making them back-to-back winners. The team finished the course with a total time of 10 hours, 56 minutes and 21 seconds. The Swamp Donkeys out of Prince Rupert were close behind, clocking in at 11 hours, 15 minutes and six seconds.

READ MORE: Kitimat team new top dog at the Skeena River Relay

In the women’s category, Upper Management from Smithers came out on top with their final runner crossing the finish line after 11 hours, 30 minutes and 29 seconds. Transcend Fitness out of Terrace finished in second place.

The Rupert Relics took the masters title back with a time of 14 hours, 16 minutes and five seconds. Prince Rupert’s The Average Antelopes took first in the corporate category with a time of 15 hours, 33 minutes and 53 seconds.

Runners were rewarded at day’s end with a well-deserved dinner, and many door prizes, at the Terrace Curling Club.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send AlexLike theonFollow us on

Hell on Heels, Hayley Gair, is being chased by The Average Antelopes, Doug Wilson, and Rupert Relics, Jacqui Hodam, in Stage 7 of the Skeena River Relay on June 1. (Samantha Scott photo)

Rupert Rainbows, Cora Rae, runs ahead of The Road Pops, Blake Nicholson, in Stage 1 of the 2019 Skeena River Relay on Saturday. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Emma Payne, Rupert Rainbow, is all power and smiles on Stage 2 of the Skeena River Relay. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Rockfish Runners, Ben Punnett, cruises in Stage 1 near Oliver Lake, at the Skeena River Relay on June 1. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Swamp Donkeys, Mary Denton, sprints to tag off teammate, Judson Rowse at the start of Stage 2 in the 18th Skeena River Relay. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)