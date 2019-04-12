2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships Team BC after the final cuts, with Samantha Wiley, from Prince Rupert, in yellow #8 on the left. (Submitted photo)

Haida athlete Sam Wiley makes Team BC hockey team

Prince Rupert Bantam Seawolves player is going to the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

After a gruelling three days of try-outs, Prince Rupert’s Samantha Wiley was selected to play on Team BC in the upcoming 2019 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships.

Coaches sat together scribbling notes as they watched the young female athletes compete against each other in an Abbotsford arena.

Sam was given a few tips on how to up her game, and in the second round of cuts the coaches told her she only improved, and she was chosen for Team BC.

“I’m just ready for all the competitive hockey we’re going to be playing, it’s going to be awesome,” she said.

The fierce 14-year-old Haida athlete has had quite the season.

March 17-20, she played defence for the Seawolves in the Bantam Tier 4 championships hosted in Prince Rupert, where her team placed second, and she assisted the only goal in the finals.

READ MORE: Bantam Seawolves place second in provincials

That night, she flew to Surrey to play for the Prince George Caribou Cougars where her team won bronze in the provincial tournament. After a short break, she competed in the Prince George Aboriginal Hockey Championships, April 5-7, on the Prince George Bulkley Bears team. Sam was the only female on the Tier 1 Bantam boys team. This time, her team took home the gold.

Next up, she travelled to Abbotsford for the National Aboriginal Hockey Championship try-outs, where she was competing against some of the best Aboriginal girls hockey players in the province. Most of the young women she was up against were Midget age, between 15 to 17 years.

Sam’s parents heard the coaches always pick the Midget girls first, so they decided not to register through I-SPARC (Indigenous Sport Physical Activity and Recreation Council) last year.

“We were pleasantly surprised when she passed the first rounds of cuts,” Val said.

READ MORE: Sam Wiley, Northern Capitals win it all in Kelowna

On May 4, Sam will fly back down to Vancouver to practice with Team BC in Delta. After two practices together, they will fly to Whitehorse for the championships May 5-13, when she will be playing teams from across the country.

There is one other Haida player on the team, Nancy Moore, who is based in Prince George. Sam is looking forward to getting to know her teammates, and her coaches, more before and during the national championships.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

 

Samantha Wiley has been selected to play on Team BC in the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Samantha Wiley competed in the Prince George Aboriginal Hockey Championships, April 5-7, on the Prince George Bulkley Bears team. Sam was the only female on the Tier 1 Bantam boys team that placed first. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Just Posted

Haida athlete Sam Wiley makes Team BC hockey team

Prince Rupert Bantam Seawolves player is going to the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships

Early snowmelt showing negligible effect on Skeena levels

Unseasonably warm weather has brought an early onset to snowmelt in the… Continue reading

As bears emerge from hibernation, conservation officer reminds public to be aware

Hiding garbage, cleaning BBQs and removing bird feeders are advised

Plans to bring A&W to Prince Rupert go cold

The city has closed the permit application due to traffic, parking and view cone concerns

OP-ED: A sustainable vision for the North Coast

President of Coastal First Nations urges politicians to pass Bill C-48 to ensure a permanent ban

‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island

Divers from across B.C. are in the Comox Valley to practise swift water rescue

Former Mormon fundamentalists testify in B.C. child bride trial

Crown witnesses describe the control that church leadership held over men, women and children

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Prowling Tiger: Woods in the hunt after opening Masters with a 70

Koepka, DeChambeau lead at 66; Canadian Conners in at 2-under

Teen’s death at B.C. summer festival deemed accidental

Coroner’s Report indicates that the teen took MDA that she thought was ecstasy, suffered cardiac arrest

Fleeing man arrested after jumping in unmarked police car with B.C. Mountie inside

Suspect had allegedly impersonated a customer to get money transferred into his own Kamloops bank accounts

B.C. pharmacist sanctioned for taking 26,000 pills for own use

Pills included 16,000 tablets of a narcotic drug substance from a Dawson Creek drugstore

3,300 British Columbians register as organ donors in six days time

Green Shirt Day, in honour of the coined ‘Logan Boulet effect’ brings big surge in organ donors

B.C. dental profession needs better self-regulation, expert says

Secretive board concerned about dentists, not their patients

Most Read