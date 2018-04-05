B.C. golfer flirts with top spot at Masters

Abbotsford PGA pro sits in third-place tie as first round comes to close at Augusta National.

Morgan Creek golfer Adam Hadwin is in Augusta, Ga. this week at the Masters. (File photo)

Adam Hadwin is off to quite a start at the Masters today in Augusta, Ga.

The Abbotsford golfer – who still lists Morgan Creek Golf Course as his official home track – is among the leaders at the prestigious tournament, after finishing the first round at three-under par. He’s currently tied for third – with Swede Henrik Stenson and U.S. golfer Charley Hoffman – one shot back of the lead.

Golfers were still on the course at Augusta National by mid-afternoon, including co-leaders Tony Finau and Jordan Spieth, who were tied for first at -4.

Hadwin shot a one-under par on the front nine holes Thursday morning, but had a much eventful back nine, with four birdies and two bogeys.

It’s Hadwin’s second crack at the prestigious tournament – one of professional golf’s four majors. Last year, he made the cut at Augusta and placed 36th overall.