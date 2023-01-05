Canada’s Shane Wright, top left, celebrates his goal with teammates during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal action against Czechia in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Canada’s Shane Wright, top left, celebrates his goal with teammates during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal action against Czechia in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Guenther’s golden goal lifts Canada past Czechia 3-2 in OT to win world juniors

Czechs battle back from 2-0 deficit

Dylan Guenther scored the game-winning goal in overtime as Canada defeated Czechia 3-2 to claim its 20th world junior hockey championship gold on Thursday in Halifax.

More coming.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

IIHF world junior hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
IIHF president hopeful about Hockey Canada’s future with new board despite ‘damage’

Just Posted

While medical schools may turn out graduates there are not enough training spaces to keep them in the north, communities say. (Black Press file photo)
Northwest B.C. communities call for help amid doctor shortage

Hugging his settlement worker Emmiline Dawson on Jan. 1, a newcomer to Canada Danny Atehortua, arrived in Prince Rupert ten months ago to embrace Canadian culture and make B.C.’s North Coast his home. (Photo: K-J Millar)
New immigrants in Prince Rupert and North Coast add to nation’s historic growth

Alvin Azak with family and friends serving soup at George Little Park. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
Man turns 75 while serving soup in downtown Terrace

A Prince Rupert Sloan Avenue house with rental units has a 2023 assessment value, as of July 1, 2022 of $711,900, according to bcassessment.ca website. (File photo: Black Press Media)
North Coast residents see double digit increases in property assessment