The Winnipeg Blue Bombers stunned the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 in the 107th Grey Cup on Nov. 24, 2019. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Grey Cup rematch highlights opening week of 2020 CFL schedule

Ottawa hosts Toronto and Calgary welcomes Montreal to round out opening week

  • Dec. 17, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • Sports

The 2020 CFL season will feature a Grey Cup rematch in its opening week.

The league released its 2020 schedule Monday, and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers start their Grey Cup title defence with a June 13 date at Hamilton. Winnipeg defeated the Tiger-Cats 33-12 in the 2019 CFL championship game.

The 2020 campaign will start June 11 — a couple of days earlier than other recent seasons — when the Edmonton Eskimos host the B.C. Lions. Edmonton’s Scott Milanovich and B.C.’s Greg Campbell will make their regular-season head-coaching debuts with their new teams.

Ottawa hosts Toronto and Calgary welcomes Montreal to round out opening week.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have a bye in Week 1 and make their 2020 debut when they host Montreal on June 19.

Other schedule highlights include the Labour Day Weekend slate, which features B.C. at Ottawa on Sept. 3, Winnipeg at Saskatchewan on Sept. 6 and the Toronto at Hamilton and Edmonton at Calgary on Sept 7. The following Saturday features two traditional rematches with the Riders visiting Winnipeg and the Stampeders in Edmonton.

Toronto will visit Montreal for a Thanksgiving game on Oct. 12.

ALSO READ: Bombers Spiring makes history as 1st woman to have name engraved on Grey Cup

The Argos will lose another home date when they play at an unannounced neutral site July 25 against Saskatchewan. Toronto was the designated home team for a game in Moncton, N.B., against the Alouettes last season.

Games are scheduled on Saturday through all 21 weeks of the season, and on Friday for all except Labour Day week. Thursday games are scheduled for the first 13 weeks, and there are no Sunday dates until the playoffs.

The season will culminate 108th Grey Cup on Nov. 22 in Regina.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
River Kings double up the Rampage to take back first place
Next story
Charles Hays Rainmakers reschedule, Jim Ciccone Memorial Rainmaker Alumni Tourney underway

Just Posted

Charles Hays Rainmakers reschedule, Jim Ciccone Memorial Rainmaker Alumni Tourney underway

Rainmakers senior boys wait for season to get underway following Kermodes cancellation

River Kings double up the Rampage to take back first place

Terrace peppers Prince Rupert net in rebound victory over rivals

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert tip toe their way toward Christmas

DAPR put on their annual Christmas showcase at the Lester Centre of the Arts

Ferry cancellations and wind warning in effect for Prince Rupert, Monday

Skidegate sailing to Prince Rupert rescheduled

Smiles all around for North Coast Health Improvement Society

Prince Rupert’s Cancer Care Unit is one step closer to reaching its goal

Winterfest highlights Prince Rupert’s holiday spirit

Video and photo coverage of the Special Events Society’s annual Winterfest

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

One man arrested after allegations at Vancouver Island Montessori daycare

Police executed a search warrant Monday at Montessori Educare Daycare in Central Saanich

Future of Sandspit Inn hangs in the balance, Transport Canada not renewing lease

Transport Canada and Sandspit Community Society set to discuss options

‘I hate you’: Student tells former B.C. teacher who sexually exploited her

Bradley Furman’s sentencing hearing continues tomorrow

Kitsumkalum family in need after fire destroys family home

Donations being collected at Kitsumkalum Health Centre

Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Theft just the latest from VSC

Spiky armour helps protect pooches from larger animals

The PredatorBwear harness, invented by two B.C. women, expected to be available in the new year

Most Read