Peter Drake at work on the Prince Rupert Golf Course. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Golf course superintendent off to new job

Peter Drake leaving to work with the Parks and Recreation department in Revelstoke

The Prince Rupert Golf Course will be in need of a new greens superintendent next month, as Peter Drake announced he will be leaving the role in the coming weeks.

The Kelowna native arrived in Prince Rupert just last year to much fanfare in the local golf community. The course had been without someone in the role for a few years, and conditions quickly improved under Drake’s watch. This was perhaps most visible in a marked improvement to the course greens.

“He’s done an unbelievable job, as you can look around and see,” Iain Cullen, president of the golf club, commented on Drake’s work.

Drake will now be headed to Revelstoke to work in the Parks and Recreation department, where he will be in charge of turf and irrigation.

One of the greens at the Prince Rupert Golf Course that Drake worked to improve. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“I would like to thank you for giving me the opportunity as superintendent of your golf course,” Drake wrote in a farewell letter. “I’ve really enjoyed working at the Prince Rupert Golf Club and enjoyed getting to know the membership.”

“A special thanks to everyone who has worked on the maintenance crew during my time, especially Serf Dantas and Gord Olsen. They’re often asked to take on much more responsibility and put in more hours than they ever signed up for, and for that I will always be grateful,” Drake continued.

His departing letter did mention issues such as staff retention and proper machinery that made the job difficult, and that the club will have to address moving forward as they search for a new superintendent. Drake’s last day will be August 15, and it isn’t yet known when someone will be hired to fill his role.

“Thanks again for welcoming me to The Prince Rupert Golf Club and allowing me the freedom to use my skills to the best of my ability,” Drake concluded in his letter.

