Glory Days back for its 33rd year

Rupert Runners will host its 33rd annual Crest Glory Days race on May 12.

The race, which begins at the Crest Hotel before looping around to Waterfront Park, Cow Bay, up Fourth Avenue and back around to the hotel, is a favourite within the city’s running community and the race’s organizers are looking forward to another successful event.

“It’ll be good to see people from the community come out to enjoy some good running,” said Crystal Sawatzky, co-organizer of this year’s event. “We usually have people from outside of town in Terrace and Smithers come to participate so that will be fun.”

The Glory Days run will also be an opportunity for those participating in the Rupert Runner’s Learn To Run program, a three-day-a-week training regiment that started Feb. 13. Sawatzky said the 13-week program culminates with the Glory Days run and gives participants an opportunity to see how far they have progressed.

“It’s always great to see how they do,” she said.

Last year, 128 participants took part in the race, a number Sawatzky hopes can be repeated.

“We’re just hoping for some good weather,” she said.

