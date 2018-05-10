The 33rd Crest Glory Days run will take place on May 12. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Glory Days back for its 33rd year

Rupert Runners hosts Crest Glory Days on May 12

Rupert Runners will host its 33rd annual Crest Glory Days race on May 12.

The race, which begins at the Crest Hotel before looping around to Waterfront Park, Cow Bay, up Fourth Avenue and back around to the hotel, is a favourite within the city’s running community and the race’s organizers are looking forward to another successful event.

“It’ll be good to see people from the community come out to enjoy some good running,” said Crystal Sawatzky, co-organizer of this year’s event. “We usually have people from outside of town in Terrace and Smithers come to participate so that will be fun.”

The Glory Days run will also be an opportunity for those participating in the Rupert Runner’s Learn To Run program, a three-day-a-week training regiment that started Feb. 13. Sawatzky said the 13-week program culminates with the Glory Days run and gives participants an opportunity to see how far they have progressed.

“It’s always great to see how they do,” she said.

Last year, 128 participants took part in the race, a number Sawatzky hopes can be repeated.

“We’re just hoping for some good weather,” she said.

READ MORE: Couple capture Glory Days title

READ MORE: Olympic running coach trains Rupert coaches


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Just Posted

In Our Opinion: What gates?

Prince Rupert public can’t keep off revitalized Mckay Street Park, Mariners Park, Rushbrook Trail

VIDEO: Nationwide emergency alert system only works on some phones

Watch the video where only half of the Prince Rupert Northern View team received the alert

Web poll: Did you receive the emergency alert on your cell phone?

AlertReady tested its mobile alarm across Canada on May 9

North Coast Minor Baseball Association returns to the mound

The leagues intermediate division got its first taste of pitching May 6

RCMP briefs: Drunk man pees on bar, taxi windshield broken

Prince Rupert police files from May 1 to 8

This Week Podcast — Episode 84

Salmon closures on the Skeena, Relay for Life and an interview with a North Coast baseball coach

Canucks anthem singer announces bid for Conservative nomination

Well-known for singing O’Canada, Mark Donnelly announces quest for South Surrey-White Rock candidacy

Three new attempted murder charges for man accused in Toronto van attack

The man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in the van attack in Toronto last month appeared in court today

Trudeau regrets Trump decision to pull out of Iran nuclear agreement

“We know that standing firmly in support of the JPCOA with our NATO allies and others is extremely important,” Trudeau said.

Trump gives freed Americans flag-waving, wee-hours welcome

President Donald Trump met with three freed Americans detained in North Korea for over a year

Scientist wants risks of kids’ cancer drugs tested across the country

Scientist wants genetic test across Canada to gauge risks of kids’ cancer drugs

Proposed Conservative parental tax credit would cost $600M or higher: PBO

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s proposed tax credit for parents would cost the federal government over $600 million dollars in lost revenues in the first year

Flooding closes Highway 3

Water from the Similkameen River forced the closure of Highway 3 between Keremeos and Hedley

Vernon shooting, Penticton carjacking and fatal shooting in Nanaimo linked: police

Public assistance sought in locating car associated with three B.C. incidents that left one man dead.

Most Read