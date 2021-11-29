Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat (53) is topped by Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Garland nets winner as Canucks beat Habs 2-1 to snap 4-game losing skid

Montreal falls in first game after firing general manager Marc Bergevin

Conor Garland had the winner in the second period as Vancouver held on for a 2-1 win over the host Montreal Canadiens on Monday as the Canucks snapped a four-game losing skid.

Elias Petterson had a power-play goal for Vancouver (7-14-2).

Thatcher Demko made 33 saves in nets for the Canucks.

Jake Allen stopped 40 shots for the Canadiens (6-16-2) a day after Montreal fired general manager Marc Bergevin.

Allen has stopped 40 or more shots in back-to-back games.

Ryan Poehling picked up his fourth goal in 10 games for the Habs.

Jack Hughes and Petterson teamed up for a one-timer to open scoring on the power play eight minutes into the first period.

Poehling levelled things at 1-1 just before the end of the first. After starting the year in the American Hockey League, Poehling is now tied with Nick Suzuki for goals by Habs centremen with four.

READ MORE: Bruins forward Marchand suspended 3 games for slew-footing Canuck

Garland brought Vancouver back on top in the second period. Bo Horvat intercepted Josh Anderson’s no-look pass along the boards and passed to Garland who scored his seventh of the season.

With two power-play opportunities against the Canucks, the worst penalty-killing unit in the NHL, Montreal still couldn’t find the back of the net with the man advantage.

