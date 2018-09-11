The Frank’s Auto Vipers beat the Seasport Sluggers 10-4 in the final game of the Kaien Island slo pitch tournament finals. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Frank’s Auto Vipers repeat as slo pitch champions

Big second and third innings helped Vipers to beat Seasport Sluggers 10-4

A familiar slo pitch team is on top once again.

The Frank’s Auto Vipers defeated the Seasport Sluggers 10-4 in the final game of the year-end Kaien Island slo pitch division-A finals. It was a repeat performance for the Vipers who also took home last year’s trophy under significantly more soggy conditions.

READ MORE: Frank’s Auto wins Ice Break tournament

“It’s always nice winning, they [Sluggers] have a great team and the league is getting more competitive every year,” said Vipers captain Trevor Girbav. “They had a tight race with us in this playoff round, but it’s always nice to come out on top.”

The game started out evenly, with neither team able to bring in any runs in the first inning and each team scoring single home runs in the second inning to enter the third tied 1-1.

Four consecutive hits in the third inning from Graham Morgan, Bob Stark, Kristal Le and Jordan Weir helped the Vipers to establish a four run 5-1 lead. Another solo shot from Morgan in the fourth inning extended the score to 6-1.

Girbav pointed to Morgan, Le and Weir’s performances as critical to helping the team take control of the game early.

“Kristal and Jordan both gave us clutch hits when we need them,” he said. “And I think Graham only had one out the entire weekend, so having him up was almost a guaranteed blast hit every time.”

READ MORE: No#1 reigns supreme as Seafest Slo Pitch Tournament

The Vipers were able to extend their lead to 8-1 by the end of the inning and held on to win eventually win the game by the final 10-4 score.

Even though it was a repeat tournament win for the Vipers, Girbav said the competition is constantly improving and he anticipates the games to be even better next year.

“These guys will be back and the young kids are probably going to have more competitions under their belt,” he said. “You never know, it might not be us back in the finals but I think we have a good shot at it.”


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Just Posted

UPDATE: Mechanical issue delays BC Ferries sailing to Prince Rupert

Northern Expedition may be delayed for Sept. 11-13 voyage, Sept. 14 sailing pushed back 11 hours

Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Second Avenue

Another pedestrian hit by car in Prince Rupert, Sept. 11

Frank’s Auto Vipers repeat as slo pitch champions

Big second and third innings helped Vipers to beat Seasport Sluggers 10-4

Better northwestern B.C. cell service wanted

UBCM action called crucial for health and safety of travellers

Port Edward did not receive LNG support letter

Port Edward leadership says it supports 14 mayors responding to northwest B.C. LNG challenge

MVP of the Week: Conquering cancer one pedal at a time

Francis Wolfe has been been cycling to raise money for cancer for the past 10 years

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Trudeau cautions Canadians about toking before travel

PM was asked what he would say to a U.S. border guard if he was asked if he had ever tried cannabis

Plane missing since Nov. 2017 located in Glacier National Park

The plane was en-route from Penticton to Edmonton with two people onboard when it went missing

Most Read