A fan holds a Canadian flag in the stands as players are introduced at the start of a match against New Zealand, in Ottawa, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Canada Soccer said it has agreed to a “transparent, independent review of the investigation of allegations” against former women’s coach Bob Birarda during the time when he was employed by the association. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A fan holds a Canadian flag in the stands as players are introduced at the start of a match against New Zealand, in Ottawa, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Canada Soccer said it has agreed to a “transparent, independent review of the investigation of allegations” against former women’s coach Bob Birarda during the time when he was employed by the association. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach Birarda pleads guilty to 4 sex charges

Birarda was dismissed by both the Whitecaps and Canada Soccer in October 2008

A former coach for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada Soccer’s women’s teams has pleaded guilty to four sexual offences.

Bob Birarda entered guilty pleas to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching during a video appearance at B.C. Provincial Court in North Vancouver on Tuesday morning.

He was charged in December 2020 of six counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual assault and one count of child luring for alleged offences that took place in North Vancouver, Burnaby and West Vancouver between January 1988 and March 25, 2008.

More than a dozen women who played for the Whitecaps and were part of Canada’s under-20 talent pool around 2008 have come forward to allege Birarda, a former coach for both squads, acted inappropriately with members of the team.

The allegations include rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments and bullying young women who ignored or spoke out against his behaviour.

Birarda was dismissed by both the Whitecaps and Canada Soccer in October 2008.

READ MORE: Former Whitecaps coach faces allegations of sexual misconduct

– The Canadian Press

Vancouver Whitecaps

Previous story
VIDEO: Six-year-old survivor sings at a Vancouver Giants game

Just Posted

City Councillor Blair Mirau announced he will not seek third term reelection as he has had many life-changing events like marrying his wife Chelsea, and welcoming his son Rowan, since first being elected in 2014 at the age of 24. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mirau not seeking 3rd term municipal re-election

Paul Lagace, Prince Rupert tenant advocate who faced having to move out of the city and leave his job, fought and won his own eviction on Jan. 28. to remain in his rental unit. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert tenant advocate wins against landlord evicting him

A service outage on Feb. 8 caused interruption to internet and phone access in the region. (Black Press file photo)
Telecoms outage affected Prince Rupert RCMP

Jennifer Rice, North Coast MLA, said Premier John Horgan has been a leader among the premiers across Canada in taking the initiative to call on the federal government to increase investment in health care. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
North Coast MLA voices support for more health care funding