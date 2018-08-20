Former Vancouver mayor tests out Prince Rupert’s TrailRider

Sam Sullivan (centre) was taken on a hike of the Rushbrook Trail on Aug. 19 along with volunteers from Kaien Coastal Riders. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Former Vancouver mayor and current Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan paid Prince Rupert a visit on Aug. 19 to test out the city’s new adaptive hiking program.

The Kaien Coastal Riders took Sullivan — who is quadriplegic — for a hike on the newly restored Rushbrook Trail using the TrailRider.

Sullivan, who helped create the TrailRider in the early 90s, said he was impressed with the program in Prince Rupert and the volunteers who help to run it.

“It was a real thrill for me to see the beautiful areas of the city and the region,” he said. “We’ve never had this kind of volunteer participation in Vancouver so it seems to be that Prince Rupert’s uniquely interested in this and they have so many volunteers and I’m just blown away.”

The TrailRider enables safe transportation of individuals with unique mobility restrictions over rough and uneven terrain, and is suitable for use off-road and on trails.

The Coastal Riders have gone on six hikes since the adaptive hiking program was launched in Prince Rupert on April 21. Jessie Gibson, founder and co-chair of the Kaien Coastal Riders, said the organization is looking into taking the TrailRider to some of the coastal villages and possibly getting a seat fit for children in the future.

Gibson thanked the community for helping to make the program possible in Prince Rupert.

“The best part about today was that people got together and went out on a trail and got to meet and know Sam which was the whole point,” she said.



