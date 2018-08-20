Sam Sullivan (centre) was taken on a hike of the Rushbrook Trail on Aug. 19 along with volunteers from Kaien Coastal Riders. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Former Vancouver mayor tests out Prince Rupert’s TrailRider

Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan got a tour of Rushbrook Trail by the Kaien Coastal Riders

Former Vancouver mayor and current Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan paid Prince Rupert a visit on Aug. 19 to test out the city’s new adaptive hiking program.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert’s first adaptive hiking program launched

The Kaien Coastal Riders took Sullivan — who is quadriplegic — for a hike on the newly restored Rushbrook Trail using the TrailRider.

Sullivan, who helped create the TrailRider in the early 90s, said he was impressed with the program in Prince Rupert and the volunteers who help to run it.

“It was a real thrill for me to see the beautiful areas of the city and the region,” he said. “We’ve never had this kind of volunteer participation in Vancouver so it seems to be that Prince Rupert’s uniquely interested in this and they have so many volunteers and I’m just blown away.”

The TrailRider enables safe transportation of individuals with unique mobility restrictions over rough and uneven terrain, and is suitable for use off-road and on trails.

The Coastal Riders have gone on six hikes since the adaptive hiking program was launched in Prince Rupert on April 21. Jessie Gibson, founder and co-chair of the Kaien Coastal Riders, said the organization is looking into taking the TrailRider to some of the coastal villages and possibly getting a seat fit for children in the future.

READ MORE: Rushbrook Trail officially open

Gibson thanked the community for helping to make the program possible in Prince Rupert.

“The best part about today was that people got together and went out on a trail and got to meet and know Sam which was the whole point,” she said.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CityWest makes comeback to defend charity slo pitch title
Next story
VIDEO: Teen soccer phenomenon Alphonso Davies to visit B.C. kids camp

Just Posted

Cultural canoe reconnects families to the coast

Wave Riders explore the North Coast, B.C. shores in a large canoe as a way to unplug and be present

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

UPDATED: One arrested after vehicle drives into Quesnel hospital doors in attempted robbery

One man was arrested and RCMP say they are seeking additional suspects

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

People debated race and politics while Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from Victoria’s City Hall

Fat Girls hike too: Body-positive group looks to form new chapter in B.C.

Organizers are hosting a pop-up hike in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

Most Read