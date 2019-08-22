Rose Holkestad stares down a putt on the final hole of the 2018 Vic Marion Seniors Open Golf Tournament. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Fore-get about golf this weekend, Vic Marion Seniors tournament postponed

Rainy forecast in Prince Rupert pushes tournament to later date

The Vic Marion Seniors Golf Tournament will no longer be taking place this weekend. But don’t be tee-ed off, it is still happening.

The annual two-day senior’s tournament will be postponed to the weekend of Sept. 14-15.

“The grounds keeper couldn’t cut the grass, it was too wet, so it wouldn’t have been tournament ready,” Tyler Stene, course golf pro said.

Stene said there is now four tournaments taking place that weekend. The weekend will see the Mens’ and Ladies’ Club Championship, the Duffers Club Tourment, and the Seniors’ Open.

READ MORE: KURIAL: A defense of the golf course

READ MORE: MVP of the Week: Iain Cullen, shooting your age is just a number

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. hockey player excited to join Humboldt Broncos

Just Posted

Fore-get about golf this weekend, Vic Marion Seniors tournament postponed

Rainy forecast in Prince Rupert pushes tournament to later date

COCULLO: What to do about Port Edward’s feral cats? It’s a moral question.

You can’t kill away your problems

City of Prince Rupert seeking parents’ opinions to address child care issues

Child care study launching this week as part of action plan

CN construction in Port Edward off track

CN’s siding project is behind schedule with no update on new timeline

Exhibit travelling from Quebec to Prince Rupert

The Museum of Northern British Columbia received $9,400 in funding

Trudeau vows to stand firm against ‘increasingly assertive’ China

China has accused Canada of meddling in its affairs

The Northern View announces inaugural Tyee Fishing Derby in Prince Rupert

More than $7,000 up for grabs for biggest legal salmon and halibut

The Northern View 2019 Readers Choice

It’s that time of year again! Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Aug. 30

Police watchdog investigating two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

According to IIO, two officers were deployed to help Carson Crimeni but did not locate him before he died

B.C. father tells judge he did not kill his young daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Kelly Ellard gets day parole extended for six more months

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

New study suggests autism overdiagnosed: Canadian expert

Laurent Mottron: ‘Autistic people we test now are less and less different than typical people’

B.C. hockey player excited to join Humboldt Broncos

Defenceman Sebastien Archambault played last two seasons with Junior B Sicamous Eagles.

Huawei executive’s defence team alleges Canadians were ‘agents’ of the FBI

eng’s arrest at Vancouver’s airport has sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China

Most Read