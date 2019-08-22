Fore-get about golf this weekend, Vic Marion Seniors tournament postponed

The Vic Marion Seniors Golf Tournament will no longer be taking place this weekend. But don’t be tee-ed off, it is still happening.
The annual two-day senior’s tournament will be postponed to the weekend of Sept. 14-15.
“The grounds keeper couldn’t cut the grass, it was too wet, so it wouldn’t have been tournament ready,” Tyler Stene, course golf pro said.
Stene said there is now four tournaments taking place that weekend. The weekend will see the Mens’ and Ladies’ Club Championship, the Duffers Club Tourment, and the Seniors’ Open.
