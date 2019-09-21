Kids have their eye on the hoop as they go through a footwork and layup drill at PRMBA practice. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Footwork and fundamentals: minor basketball classes return

The next generation of basketball talent is getting started on the game’s keys to success

The sounds of squeaky shoes and bouncing rubber balls are once again a constant at the civic centre gymnasium as minor basketball has started up for the season in Prince Rupert.

Dozens of kids ranging in age from Grades 3 to 8 took to the court on Thursday night for one of the multiple practices held each week. Charles Hays men’s basketball coach Kevin Sawka ran the session, with the aid of his dedicated volunteers.

“It’s love of the game, getting everyone out and being active and having fun,” Kerry Crump, president of the Prince Rupert Minor Basketball Association (PRMBA), said on what she wants the classes to emphasize.

Charles Rainmakers basketball head coach Kevin Sawka will see many of these athletes on his Rainmakers high school team in a few years. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Kids ran through the building blocks of the sport, spending drills working on layups, passing, footwork and more.

“Fundamentals are really key,” Sawka said. “Everything starts with footwork.”

“A lot of people think that there’s some kind of secret [to basketball success],” Sawka explained. “There’s no secret. It’s mastering fundamentals, and then loading all of those skills that build off of those fundamentals.”

Kevin Sawka wraps up the session with a recap of what the class learned, and a look ahead. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

READ MORE: Professional basketball camp comes to Prince Rupert, only stop in Canada

Volunteers position themeselves around the gym during sessions, taking on small groups of kids for the different drills. Their work allows students to receive more one-on-one attention with regards to their performance and technique.

“We have a really great group of people helping out this year and dedicating a lot of time to our program, which is the only way that it’s possible to run it,” Crump said. “We’re really grateful for all of them.”

Sawka says there is always room for more help though. “We need more adults. We need people that are passionate in the community, not just people that have kids in [the program].”

Volunteers like Matt Allen help give personalized advice to the students. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

READ MORE: Rainmakers to Ringmakers: Prince Rupert athletes celebrate provincial basketball victory

Classes for Grades 3 to 6 will run until the end of January, while the Grade 7 to 8 kids practice until December. Sessions will include mid-season and year-end tournaments to give the kids some competitive experience, and showcase the skills they have learned during class.

This weekend PRMBA will be hosting a camp led by Mihai Radanacu, who runs basketball training and skill development organizations.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rampage ready for new CIHL season

Just Posted

Footwork and fundamentals: minor basketball classes return

The next generation of basketball talent is getting started on the game’s keys to success

Uncertain future for KAPS location and rent as McKay housing gets redeveloped

Affordable housing units in Prince Rupert to be revitalized by BC Housing

New museum exhibit in Prince Rupert to highlight nature’s influence on technology

Travelling exhibit made possible through federal funding via Museums Assistance Program

Rampage ready for new CIHL season

Puck drops Saturday at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

STORY, PHOTOS & VIDEO: Brand new wrestling mats on display at Charles Hays

Team no longer has to grapple with hard surfacing and soreness thanks to generous donations

VIDEO: What does PRMS want? Climate action. When do they want it? Now.

Kids in Prince Rupert march to city hall in support of Fridays for Future, a global climate protest

Oak Bay father’s testimony at murder trial like plot of ‘bad low-budget movie:’ Crown

Crown alleged Andrew Berry’s ‘entire story of Christmas Day is a lie’

B.C. truck drivers to face higher fines for not using winter tire chains

As of Oct. 1, not using chains on the highway when required could net you a $598 ticket

Singh campaigns in Toronto, May in Winnipeg, as Liberal and Tory leaders pause

All parties expected to be back on the campaign trail Sunday

Possible Canadian cases of vaping illnesses being investigated: health officer

‘I think that will be really important to address the overall trend of youth vaping’

Area 51 events mostly peaceful; thousands in Nevada desert

Three more people were arrested Friday on the remote once-secret military base

B.C. First Nation signs agreement to return its land on Vancouver Island

The land on the east coast of Vancouver Island will be returned to the We Wai Kai Nation

Former B.C. lifeguard gets house arrest for possession of child porn

Cees Vanderniet of Grand Forks will serve six months of house arrest, then two years’ probation

How to react to Trudeau’s racist photos? With humility, B.C. prof says

‘We are now treating racism as a crime that you cannot recover from’

Most Read