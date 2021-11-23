BCHL

Flooding fallout forces BCHL to postpone more games

Nine matches are being pushed back, but the junior A league has also added nine regional games

While a Wednesday night game between the Powell River Kings and Chilliwack Chiefs will go ahead as planned at the Chilliwack Coliseum (7 p.m. start), the BCHL has rescheduled several other matches due to flooding fallout.

Nine games that were supposed to take place this weekend will take place at a later date.

Four games on Friday, Nov. 26 are being pushed back, including Chilliwack at Prince George, Nanaimo at Merritt, Powell River at Vernon and Cranbrook at Victoria. Four games on Saturday, Nov. 27 are being postponed, including Nanaimo at Prince George, Powell River at Merritt, Chilliwack at West Kelowna and Cranbrook at Cowichan Valley. A Sunday game with Cranbrook visiting Surrey will also be delayed.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs benched by flooding

RELATED: BCHL postpones eight games due to flooding

At the same time, the league is added nine regional games to the slate.

Games added the schedule for Friday, Nov. 26 include Powell River at Nanaimo, Prince George at Vernon, Merritt at Penticton and Alberni Valley at Victoria. Games added for Saturday, Nov. 27 include Nanaimo at Powell River, Coquitlam at Chilliwack and Cranbrook at West Kelowna. Sunday will see Chilliwack visiting the Surrey Eagles.

Two games have been outright cancelled. An Alberni Valley at Victoria game on Jan. 2 has been scrubbed from the schedule as has a Jan. 5 game that would have seen Coquitlam visiting Chilliwack.

The BCHL has said that further details around rescheduled games will be provided in the coming weeks.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Previous story
New biking asphalt pump track proposed for Prince Rupert
Next story
BCHL coaches determine initial 18 skaters for three-on-three all-star tournament

Just Posted

To approve or to not approve, that was the question Prince Rupert City Councillor Barry Cunnigham contemplated, at a public hearing on Aug. 23, to address a rezoning application for the proposed Lax Kw’alaams housing project on 11th Ave. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
11th Ave. housing project unanimously approved by Prince Rupert city council

The North Coast may see another weather system hit the region again on Nov. 28, which may bring snow to come regions. (Photo: Environment and Climate Change Canada)
Prince Rupert may expect a ‘parade’ storms

A photo of the RCMP deployed at Morice Forest Service Road last week . (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)
Arrested journalists released with conditions as northwest B.C. pipeline dispute plays out in court

Cynthia Leighton bites her medal at Genetics Fitness, on Nov. 17, after setting a new national record and winning the benchpress event at the 2021 Western Canadian Power Lifting Championships. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert powerlifter seizes gold