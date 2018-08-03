Jordan Burrows aims a put during the 2017 firefighter golf scramble July 15 at the Prince Rupert Golf Club. The scramble will return for its sixth year on August 11. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Firefighters’ scramble returns for sixth year

Proceeds from this year’s tournament will be donated to Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Prince Rupert golf enthusiasts will have another opportunity to play the Prince Rupert Fire Department’s charity scramble on Aug. 11.

The event is returning for its sixth straight year with half of the proceeds from the tournament being donated to Muscular Dystrophy Canada — which supports research into therapies for the condition — and the other half going to a Prince Rupert charity.

READ MORE: Firefighters golf scramble raises more than $5,000

“The firefighters in the province have chosen to concentrate their money toward the firefighters’ Burn Fund and muscular dystrophy,” said event organizer Brody Bishop. “But it’s always our goal to help out our local community and charities.”

Bishop said the event has grown since it restarted in 2012. That year, only a few teams participated in the tournament, but last year, 10 full teams of four registered and participated.

The 2017 event raised $5,000 total, which went to the firefighters’ Burn Fund.

The tournament was won by the foursome of Derek Ridgeway, Ben Towner, Devin Palmer and Darren Chow.

Bishop said if the weather stays nice, he is hopeful that at least 14 teams will participate in this year’s event, which will be followed by a dinner hosted by the Prince Rupert Fire Department.

READ MORE: Edward Jones Charity Golf Scramble grows with 28 teams

Bishop said there would be a prize draw at the dinner with enough items to prevent any of the participants from going home empty handed, adding that the generosity of businesses from the area helped make the event a success.

“Everybody contributes and supports what we’re trying to do,” he said. “We go back to a lot of the same places and you develop a bit of a rapport, and they are always willing to help.

“It’s not just about winning the scramble, it’s about everyone participating, winning a prize and raising some money for a good cause.”


