RCMP and local firefighters battled on the ice in the 11th annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey tournament on Nov. 15. (Contributed Photo)

Firefighters burn cops in Guns and Hoses game

Annual tournament saw a 10-5 win, $12,000 raised for charity

The 11th annual Guns and Hoses charity hockey tournament saw firefighters set the ice on fire with a 10-5 win on Nov. 15.

Bringing in a supportive and enthusiastic crowd, local RCMP and firefighters battled for the top title for a good cause – raising $12,000 for Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart for Kids program.

“It was a pretty decent turnout… we raised $12,000 in a single night, it’s pretty good for any charity fundraiser in Terrace,” says Jeffrey Minhinnik, president of the firefighters’ Local 2685 and also a co-founder of Terrace’s Guns and Hoses match.

“The crowd is always really good and positive, everyone cheers on whatever side they support and it’s always fun to play hockey in front of a group of people.”

He says this year’s game brought a lot of competition between the two teams as they each had five wins behind them, with the 11th annual aimed to finally crown the ultimate Guns and Hoses champion.

The firefighters blazed in with an early lead on ice, but it didn’t take long for the cops to catch up with their sirens. Unable to take the heat, the firefighters cooled RCMP off and extinguished their competitor with a crowd-pumping win.

Alongside the fiery match, halftime had everyone intensely eyeing the hockey puck toss hoping for their names to be called. Tyler Manning was the evening winner, taking home the grand prize of two Westjet tickets to anywhere they travel to in the world.

And despite the comical rivalry between cops and firefighters, Minhinnick says they’re just glad to host a fun public event that benefits the community.

“Obviously there’s always a bit of pride involved when you talk about the two professions but we’re just pretty happy to work together and be able to raise that amount of money for local kids.”

 


