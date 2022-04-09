Vancouver’s Karalee Antoine beats Hesquiaht’s Destiny Hansen during Day 5 Women’s play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 7. (Thom Barker photo)

Vancouver’s Karalee Antoine beats Hesquiaht’s Destiny Hansen during Day 5 Women’s play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 7. (Thom Barker photo)

Final day of the 2022 All Native basketball tournament

Seniors division has the honour of playing the final game of the tournament

The following is the schedule for the final day of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. All games will be played in the Main Gym

WOMEN’S DIVISION

FINALS Similkameen vs Vancouver

April 9 at 1 p.m.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

SEMI-FINALS Bella Bella vs Prince Rupert

April 9 at 9 a.m.

FINALS Burnaby vs (Winner of Bella Bella vs Prince Rupert

April 9 at 6 p.m.

SENIORS DIVISION

SEMI-FINALS Skidegate vs Metlakatla AK

April 9 at 10:30 a.m.

FINALS Kitkatla vs (Winner of Skidegate vs Metlakatla AK)

April 9 at 6 p.m.

MASTERS DIVISION

FINALS New Aiyansh vs Gitwinksihlkw

April 9 at 2:30 p.m.

Previous story
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 4 Recap
Next story
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 6 Recap

Just Posted

Bella Bella’s Marlo John (red) attempts to split Burnaby’s Ethan Sacco (left) and Gavin Bruce during Day 6 Intermediate play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 8. (Thom Barker photo)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 6 Recap

Vancouver’s Karalee Antoine beats Hesquiaht’s Destiny Hansen during Day 5 Women’s play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 7. (Thom Barker photo)
Final day of the 2022 All Native basketball tournament

Kincolith's Willis Stanley fights his way to the basket against Similkameen's Jessel Wilson during Day 5 Seniors play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 7. (Thom Barker photo)
62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 5 Recap

British Columbia has five tsunami notification zones. Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii are in Zone 1, which is blue on the map. (Image supplied)
High ground is at home if a Tsunami hits in Prince Rupert