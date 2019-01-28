Fifteen Rupert gymnasts qualify for Gymnastics BC tournament

The Prince Rupert Gymnastics Club sent 16 athletes to Smithers on Jan 26. (Photo submitted by Karen Cruz)

The Prince Rupert Gymnastics Club competed in its first tournament of the year this weekend, sending 16 athletes to Smithers where they competed in the 2019 Smithers Saltos Invitational Competition.

Each of the gymnasts performed in the vault, even-bars, beam and the floor disciplines with 15 athletes receiving scores qualifying them to compete in the Gymnastics BC competition for levels 1-5.

READ MORE: Golden return for Prince Rupert’s gymnastics club

In the Junior Olympics 1 category, Arianna McNeil and Emma Baldinger were both awarded all-around silver.

In the Junior Olympics 2 category, Abby Toucher and Hannah Baldinger both received all-around golds, Isabella Norman and Koila Hausner were awarded all-around silvers and Grace Norman received an all-around bronze.

In the Junior Olympic 3a category, Jenaya Cruz placed fifth overall with an all-around score of 34.325. In the Junior Olympic 3b category, Amara Lutz placed fifth overall with an-all around score of 35.150, Hayden Campbell placed seventh overall with an-all around score of 34.300 and Gracie Smarch placed eighth overall with an all-around score of 34.050.

In the Junior Olympic 4 category, Cambrie Bosco, Alivia Ciccone and Ava Baldinger placed first, second and third with scores of 34.025, 33.225 and 32.900 respectively.

In the Junior Olympic 5 category, Emma Touchet and Dakota Swim finished first and second with scores of 32.775 and 32.300 respectively.

READ MORE: New assistant coach for Prince Rupert gymnastics club

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.