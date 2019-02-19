Julien Esprit, left, competes with Jean Baptiste Marchetti-Waternaux during the national lightsabers tournament in Beaumont-sur-Oise, north of Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Fencing body eyes France’s lightsaber duels

French fencing federation officially recognized the sport

The international governing body of fencing is giving a qualified thumbs-up to France’s embrace of lightsaber duels.

The Associated Press reported this week on the growth of lightsaber dueling in France, after the French fencing federation gave the nascent sport its official blessing.

WATCH: Canadian Star Wars fan builds rideable starfighter

The International Fencing Federation, or FIE, said Tuesday that although it doesn’t include lightsaber fencing as one of its official disciplines, it is “interested in how this new event progresses.”

Responding to AP questions sent two weeks ago, federation official Serge Timacheff said the FIE has been in touch with France’s federation about lightsaber events, rules, and equipment.

By email, Timacheff said: “We are always watching new trends in swordplay, and we are interested in observing the development and adoption of it in the French Fencing Federation.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
All Native tear down

Just Posted

Ambulance crashes along Highway 16

Police and fire crews attended the scene to assist the vehicle’s passengers

Goals for giving hope nets $4,300

Prince Rupert Port Authority presented the cheque to the Salvation Army on Feb. 16

Heart of Our City: A counselor and a competitor

Roberta Edzerza has left a mark on the court and in the classroom

CityWest announces fibre-to-the-home expansion plans

CityWest plans to provide service to half the city by the end of 2018

Prince Rupert Rampage fall to River Kings

The Prince Rupert Rampage were eliminated by the River Kings Sunday, sparking a massive post-game brawl.

Ice skating on the North Coast, a rare treat

Seawolves hockey players bring their gear to Oliver Lake this week to play on the outdoor rink

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of B.C. Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

B.C. man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

The NDP said in its throne speech last week that affordability will be the hallmark of its initiatives

Make sure measles shots up to date, Public Health Agency says

Measles causes high fever, coughing, sneezing and a widespread painful rash

Bomb threats, gunfire, kidnapping: Drug war rocks Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP battles a series of violent events

Most Read